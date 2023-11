What's the Best FAANG Stock Right Now? There's a Clear Winner Based on 1 Key Metric

In some ways, the term FAANG stocks has lost its oomph. After all, Facebook's corporate name is now Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META), and Google rolls up to its parent company Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL). However, Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL), Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), and Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) haven't changed, leaving three of the original letters in FAANG intact.Whatever you want to call these five stocks, they've been hot so far in 2023. The worst performer in the group (Apple) has soared nearly 40%. Of course, those past gains are all water under the bridge. What's the best FAANG stock right now? There's a clear winner based on one key metric.Meta Platforms ranks as the best FAANG stock of the year -- and it isn't a close contest. Its shares have skyrocketed more than 155%, with the impressive move fueled largely by strong quarterly updates.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel