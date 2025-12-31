Strategy Aktie
WKN: 722713 / ISIN: US5949724083
|
31.12.2025 13:00:00
What's the Best Social Security Claiming Strategy in 2026?
As the new year starts, you may be considering your retirement plans. And a key part of those plans centers around when you should claim Social Security.While Social Security shouldn't be your sole source of income, that doesn't mean it isn't an important source. In fact, because of built-in protections against inflation and because your benefits can't run out while you're still alive, it makes good sense to carefully consider how to optimize your benefits.This can be a tougher choice than it seems. You have a range of ages when you can claim benefits since you become eligible for them at 62, but you may decide to delay as long as age 70. Your choice about when to start your checks within this eight-year window will impact both the monthly benefits available to you and lifetime benefits, so it's worth pondering the optimum age for you.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
