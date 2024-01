What's the Best Way to Invest in Stocks Without Any Experience? Start With This ETF.

Many people aim to start investing at the beginning of the new year. Getting started is key, whether it's $10 a month or $1,000. However, with so many investment options available, getting lost in a sea of choices is easy.So, if you're starting off (or even an experienced investor), an important part of every portfolio is an index fund. This provides exposure to the whole market, giving you instant diversification. Among the various index funds available, the S&P 500 is probably the most balanced, and the best way to invest in it is via the Vanguard S&P 500 (NYSEMKT: VOO) ETF.So why does this one stand out versus the others? Read on to find out.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel