|
03.03.2024 06:45:00
What's the Best Way to Invest in Stocks Without Any Experience? Start With This ETF.
There can be a lot of unnecessary fluff surrounding investing, and unfortunately, this can be a deterrent for many people looking to begin. If you scroll social media or listen to certain media platforms, you might think being a good investor involves spending countless time analyzing charts or reading financial statements.While deep analysis has benefits, it can sometimes be counterproductive for beginner investors because it brings more confusion than clarity. Instead, investors can simplify the process and still achieve great results. It all begins with exchange-traded funds (ETFs), which are listed on stock exchanges like individual companies.Specifically, I believe one ETF should be the go-to for investors without experience: the Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEMKT: VOO).Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
