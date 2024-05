What's the Best Way to Invest in Stocks Without Any Experience? Try This ETF.

Congratulations! You've decided that you want to start putting money to work in the stock market. This first step is commendable. However, you're overwhelmed with how complicated everything seems. And you don't know where to start.There's no reason to worry. Investors who lack experience in the stock market should consider this popular and proven exchange-traded fund (ETF). Let's take a closer look at how you can start building lasting wealth today.Investors need to know about the Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEMKT: VOO). It follows the most popular index around, the S&P 500, which tracks the stock performance of the 500 largest and most profitable U.S.-based businesses. It's essentially like placing a bet on the long-term growth of the American economy, taking advantage of the innovation that has long characterized this country.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel