What's the Best Way to Invest in Stocks Without Any Experience? Try This ETF.

Investing is the best path most people have to build lasting wealth. And the stock market in particular is arguably the top tool to use. But investing might seem like an intimidating and daunting task only reserved for a select group.That's just not true. If you're new to investing and have no experience, consider buying this exchange-traded fund (ETF). I think it's the perfect choice for beginners who are just starting out.The ETF that newbies should focus on is the Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEMKT: VOO). It tracks the performance of the broader S&P 500, which is the most widely followed market benchmark. It consists of 500 of the largest businesses in the U.S. I like to view this ETF as an investment vehicle that gains from the ingenuity and growth of the overall American economy. That seems like a smart bet to make.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel