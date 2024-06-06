|
06.06.2024 14:20:00
What's the Best Way to Invest in Stocks Without Any Experience? Try This ETF.
Investing is the best path most people have to build lasting wealth. And the stock market in particular is arguably the top tool to use. But investing might seem like an intimidating and daunting task only reserved for a select group.That's just not true. If you're new to investing and have no experience, consider buying this exchange-traded fund (ETF). I think it's the perfect choice for beginners who are just starting out.The ETF that newbies should focus on is the Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEMKT: VOO). It tracks the performance of the broader S&P 500, which is the most widely followed market benchmark. It consists of 500 of the largest businesses in the U.S. I like to view this ETF as an investment vehicle that gains from the ingenuity and growth of the overall American economy. That seems like a smart bet to make.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!