What's the Best Way to Invest in Stocks Without Any Experience? Try This Index Fund.

Are you looking for stronger returns on your money but aren't quite sure where to start? If you're thinking about doing it with stocks, then you're looking in the right place. The stock market's long-term rate of return is stronger than what's achievable with alternatives like money markets, bonds, commodities, or real estate; the market's average annual return stands right around 10%.If you don't have any experience with stocks, however, the idea could also be daunting. Picking stocks certainly seems more than a little complicated from the outside looking in.It doesn't have to be, though. In fact, there's a simple solution that's perfectly suited for newcomers. This option doesn't require any special knowledge or experience, nor does it require any ongoing maintenance or monitoring. The investment? A stake in the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEMKT: SPY).Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel