What's the Best Way to Invest in Stocks Without Any Experience? Try This Index Fund.

When I first started to invest, it was both exciting and overwhelming. At the time, I wanted to jump in with both feet and, well, that led to more than a few mistakes as I learned about investing and, more importantly, about myself. Exchange-traded funds (ETFs) didn't exist when I began my investing journey and index funds weren't nearly as popular. But both are now big on Wall Street and new investors should use them to their advantage.Here's one index-based ETF I think would be a strong foundation for a new investor's portfolio.The problem with investing is that it is shockingly easy to do, even easier now than when I started out. Today you can open a brokerage account on your phone and make free trades with services like Robinhood Markets and SoFi Technologies. Online trading is ubiquitous today, but I remember when you had to actually call a broker to make a trade. If I had a free trading app in my pocket at all times when I started investing I probably would have been day trading, which is a high-risk endeavor that most investors should avoid.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel