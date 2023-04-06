|
What's the Better Dip to Buy: CRISPR Therapeutics vs. Bluebird Bio
The last 12 months haven't been kind to the likes of gene editing stocks like CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CRSP) and Bluebird Bio (NASDAQ: BLUE). Whereas CRISPR's shares fell by 31%, Bluebird's are down by 33%. But now, both businesses have major catalysts in sight, and there's a good chance that by this time next year, they'll be competing in at least two of the same markets.That means people who buy the dip today could well make out like bandits down the line. So let's evaluate which of the pair might be more appealing for investors.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
