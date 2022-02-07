|
07.02.2022 22:19:19
What's the Big Deal With Figs Stock?
If you're thinking about investing in Figs (NYSE: FIGS) in 2022, you've come to the right place. In this segment of Backstage Pass, recorded on Jan. 10, Fool contributor Danny Vena explains what potential investors need to know about the healthcare apparel company, its recent financial performance, and future growth potential. Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!