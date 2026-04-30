Answer Holdings Aktie

Answer Holdings für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A3EQ88 / ISIN: JP3127630006

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30.04.2026 11:10:00

What's the Next Big Thing After GLP-1 Drugs? CRISPR Therapeutics May Have the Answer.

Investors are always on the lookout for the next revolutionary technology or product. In recent times, this has proven to be GLP-1 drugs, treatments that have helped patients worldwide safely and rather quickly lose weight. Eli Lilly and Novo Nordisk, and their shareholders, have been the biggest winners here, as these companies developed the blockbuster drugs that have become household names -- Lilly sells Mounjaro and Zepbound, while Novo sells Ozempic and Wegovy.The growth opportunity here may be far from over, with analysts forecasting that this market will reach almost $100 billion by the end of the decade. But, as I said, investors are eager to get in on the next major development and benefit from the early burst of growth. What's the next big thing after GLP-1 drugs? CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CRSP) may have the answer.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Aktien in diesem Artikel

Answer Holdings Co.,Ltd. Registered Shs 1 040,00 0,00% Answer Holdings Co.,Ltd. Registered Shs
CRISPR Therapeutics AG 44,49 2,82% CRISPR Therapeutics AG

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