What's the Secret to Walmart's Success? Look at Amazon.

Not long ago, Walmart (NYSE: WMT), the world's largest retailer, was looking like a dinosaur.Complaints about stockouts and unclean stores were rife, and the company was rapidly losing market share to competitors like Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) and Costco.Walmart stock was essentially a dud for about 15 years, starting in the 2000s, but it's taken off since then, more than tripling since the end of 2015 thanks in large part to CEO Doug McMillon's leadership, and it just rewarded investors with a stock split.