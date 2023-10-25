What's Trending in the Toy Box? The Toy Insider™ Experts Dish on What's Hot to Help Holiday Shoppers Find Toys Sure to "Wow" Kids and Kidults

A Barbie-fueled doll craze, toys inspiring future chefs and makers, parent-approved pets and active toys, plushies in all shapes and sizes, plus toys and games made for adults, all on trend

NEW YORK, Oct. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Toy Insider , the toy industry's most influential organization and a trusted go-to resource for parents and gift-givers, revealed the top toy trends of 2023 and expert toy picks from each trend for effortless holiday shopping. As inflation persists in toy aisles this holiday season, consumers should prepare to add a couple more dollars to their budget and shop early to find trending toys at the best price.

"This year's trending toys are filled with thoughtful and fun innovations, giving everyone the chance to revel in the joy of play, whether you're a kid or kid at heart," says Marissa Silva, Co-Editor-in-Chief, The Toy Insider. "We're seeing trusted classics—dolls, stuffed animals, active toys and activity kits—undergo a modern-day renaissance for today's kids. More options are tapping into kids' love of food and pets. Plus, a rapidly growing assortment of options for adults proves grown-ups just want to have fun, too!"

Shoppers can choose from a wide range of trending toys, with something for every budget, using The Toy Insider's 18th annual Holiday Gift Guide . Broken down by age, the guide has more than 360 toys from 135 vetted toymakers, with direct links to multiple retailers for an easy toy shopping experience.

The Toy Insider's Top Toy Trends of 2023 :

Hello, Dolly! : Thanks in large part to Barbie: The Movie, the doll aisle is busier than ever! These classic toys promote social skills, inspire imaginations, and spark creativity.

The Toy Insider's Favorites: Barbie Dreamhouse Playset (Mattel), Cry Babies Newborn (IMC Toys), Disney ily 4EVER Fashion Dolls (JAKKS Pacific), Fidgie Friends Fairie Garden (Sunny Days Entertainment), Glitter Girls Gia & Gypsy (Glitter Girls), Hugs & Giggles (Madame Alexander), Latinistas Fashion Dolls (Purpose Toys), Rainbow High Color & Create (MGA Entertainment), Style Bae (Just Play), The Fresh Beats Collection (The Dr. Lisa Co., formerly World of EPI)

Bake It 'til Ya Make It : They always say, "Don't play with your food," but we must disagree! These toys encourage pretend play in the kitchen, from popping pizzas in the oven to mixing up batches of cookies!

The Toy Insider's Favorites: Build-a-Slice Pizza Cart (LeapFrog), Cook & Care Kitchen Nursery (Step2), Cookeez Makery (Moose Toys), Disney Princess Style Collection Fresh Prep Gourmet Kitchen (JAKKS Pacific), MGA's Miniverse Make It Mini Food Café & Diner – Series 2 (MGA Entertainment), Mini Brands Series 5 Capsule (ZURU), My Baking Oven with Magic Cookies (Hape), Pretendables Cinnamon Roll Set (Fat Brain Toys), Shape Sorting Grocery Cart (Melissa & Doug), Sushi Go – Spin Some for Dim Sum (Gamewright)

Kids @ Heart : "Kidulting" is a big buzzword this year because toys have a new audience: adults! More grownups are playing with toys than ever, and toy companies are making toys with kids at heart in mind.

The Toy Insider's Favorites: 3Doodler Flow 3D Printing Pen Set (3Doodler), Crayola HD Coloring Set (Crayola), Deadlines (Foxmind), Disney Castle Revolution (Ravensburger), Kanoodle Pyramid (Educational Insights), Lite-Brite Touch (Basic Fun!), Monopoly Prizm: NBA Edition Game (Hasbro), Rainbow Brite 3-inch Figures (The Loyal Subjects), Risk The 1980's Edition (Winning Moves Games), Super Mario Wonder (Nintendo)

Make & Create : Whether it's learning how things work or gaining a new hobby, the benefits of creating something or learning a new skill are monumental for kids at any age! If they love music, building, jewelry, beauty, or anything else, there are plenty of ways for kids to unleash their creativity.

The Toy Insider's Favorites: Craft Your Own PomPom Purse (Purple Ladybug), Hydraulic Boxing Bots (Thames & Kosmos), Magic Sketch Glow (Boogie Board), Monster High Ghoulish Glam Nail Salon (Cra-Z-Art), Penn & Teller Magic Lab VR (Abacus Brands), Pinxies Unicorn Creation Studio (Luki Lab), Snap FM Radio (Snap Circuit), STMT Infinity Jewelry (Horizon Group USA), Switch & Go 3-in-1 Rescue Rex (VTech), Tinkertar (Buffalo Games)

Movin' and Groovin' : We know how important regular movement can be to both physical and mental health — so why not use playtime to encourage kids to move? These playthings get kids moving, dancing, and staying active.

The Toy Insider's Favorites: 3-in-1 Skate Trainer (Flybar), Bebé Fuerte Stack & Count Kettlebell (TOMY), Bluey 12-inch Kids Bike (Dynacraft), CoComelon Big Bouncer (Bestway USA), Droyd Romper (Droyd), KanJam Pickleball (Eastpoint Sports), Koosh Face-Off (PlayMonster), Laser X Ultra Double Blasters (NSI International), Sesame Street Elmo Slide (Just Play), Stapelstein Rainbow Set Classic (Stapelstein)

Pet Frenzy : No mess, no stress—just fun! Kids can care for these digital pets and furry friends that encourage nurturing and responsibility, while providing companionship.

The Toy Insider's Favorites: Bitzee (Spin Master), Furby (Hasbro), Jurassic Park Real FX Baby T. Rex (Wow! Stuff), Little Live Pets My Puppy's Home (Moose Toys), MINTiD Dog-E (WowWee), My Fuzzy Friends: Magic Whispers Kitty (Skyrocket), Pokémon Dreams Plush (The Pokémon Co.), Pokémon Train & Play Deluxe Pikachu (Jazwares), PYXEL: A Coder's Best Friend (Educational Insights), Tamagotchi Uni (Bandai Namco Toys & Collectibles America)

Pint-Size Pals : There's nothing better than a bestie—and a lot of times, kids really connect with the characters they see in their go-to entertainment content. Kids' BFFs from their favorite shows and movies come to life in the toy box!

The Toy Insider's Favorites: Disney Bluetooth Karaoke with Wireless Mic and Easy Link Technology (eKids), Batman and Wonder Woman Tonies (tonies), LEGO Disney 100 Years of Disney Animated Icons (LEGO), Numberblocks Step Squad Mission Headquarters (hand2mind), PAW Patrol Chase's Mighty Transforming Cruiser (Spin Master), Playmobil 1.2.3. & Disney: Winnie's & Piglet's Tree House (Playmobil), RTR Blaze RC Rock Crawler (NKOK), Sonic Prime Paradox Prism (PMI Kids' World), Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Mutant Mayhem Pizza Fire Van (Playmates Toys), YuMe Disney 100 Surprise Capsules (YuMe)

Plush-a-Palooza : Plush toys are often one of the most memorable staples of childhood—and this year, they are hot, hot, HOT for kids of all ages. Stuffed animals, collectibles, and plushies in all shapes and sizes are topping wish lists this year.

The Toy Insider's Favorites: BumBumz (Jazwares), Bumpas (Bumpas), Care Bears Sequin Cheer Bear (Basic Fun!), Emotional Support Fries (Relatable, formerly What Do You Meme?), Fluffie Stuffiez (MGA Entertainment), GUND Sustainably Soft Plush (Spin Master), Snackles Super Sized 14-inch Snackles (ZURU), Squishmallows (Jazwares), TeeTurtle Plushie Tote Bags (TeeTurtle), Vs World Cows Vs. Aliens (Cepia)

