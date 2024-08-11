|
11.08.2024 12:14:00
What's Up Next for Intuitive Surgical Stock?
Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ: ISRG) is gearing up for its next act. With new products in development and an entire global market to penetrate with its robotic surgical systems, the current moment seems packed with opportunity for both the company and its shareholders.Nonetheless, Intuitive is only at the starting line of a fight against new rivals for the operations its system can perform. So let's analyze what's up next for this company's stock to see whether it's still a favorable investment.Intuitive's second-quarter earnings report, published on July 18, featured a mixed bag of good results and warnings about the future. The good news is that quarterly net income rose by 26.7% to reach $527 million, thanks to growth of 17% in the volume of procedures performed in the period using its da Vinci robotic surgical suites. Many of those additional procedures were for general surgery applications, one of Intuitive's fastest-growing segments.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
