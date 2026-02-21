UnitedHealth Aktie
WKN: 869561 / ISIN: US91324P1021
|
21.02.2026 18:37:00
What's Wrong With UnitedHealth Stock?
Many stocks in the healthcare sector are up strongly in 2026. But not health insurance giant UnitedHealth Group (NYSE: UNH). The stock is down almost 13% this year, far underperforming both the S&P 500 healthcare sector (up 1.7% this year) and the broader S&P 500 (up 0.6%). What's going on?Well, the company announced fourth-quarter results on Jan. 27, and investors were not impressed. UnitedHealth beat Wall Street's expectation on earnings by a penny, which is not overly impressive. Worse, revenue of $113.2 billion came in under the consensus analyst forecast of $113.8 billion, never a good sign.Even worse for the share price, management's outlook for full-year 2026 revenue was unexpectedly low. The company said it expects revenue of $439 billion, about $15 billion lower than Wall Street was expecting. If that comes to pass, it will be the company's first annual revenue contraction in more than 30 years.
