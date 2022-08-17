WhatsApp Desktop App Native To Windows Unveiled

(RTTNews) - WhatsApp, an instant messaging app owned by Meta Platforms, has launched a new desktop app for Windows users. The company is also developing an app native to Mac operating systems.

Till now, WhatsApp Desktop users have been using its web-based desktop app i.e., WhatsApp Desktop, or browser-based app, i.e., WhatsApp Web. They were using the old Electron technology.

WhatsApp Web and Desktop are computer-based extensions of the WhatsApp account on one's phone. The messages sent and received by the users are synced between phone and computer, and they can see messages on both devices.

The desktop app has now been rebuilt using native Windows technologies.

In a blog post, WhatsApp said the native apps provide increased reliability and speed, and are designed and optimized for one's desktop operating system. It helps to continue to receive notifications and messages even when the phone is offline.

Previously, WhatsApp for Windows was available as a beta app. Now it is live and Windows users can download it.

For Mac users, WhatsApp desktop app native to Mac operating systems is currently in development. The users can now download beta program for early access and to help the firm with testing.

The company noted that Mac users can use WhatsApp Web in their browser or download web-based WhatsApp Desktop app.

Last week, Meta, the parent of Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp, added three more new privacy features to WhatsApp in its bid to enhance control and privacy on the popular messaging app.