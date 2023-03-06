|
06.03.2023 13:42:24
WhatsApp To Change Practices To Comply With EU Rules; Confirms Secrecy Of Personal Data
(RTTNews) - Following a discussion with EU consumer protection authorities, WhatsApp has committed to make it easier for users to reject updates when they disagree with them, and to explain when such rejection leads the user to no longer be able to use WhatsApp's services. Also, WhatsApp confirmed that users' personal data are not shared with third-parties or other Meta companies - including Facebook - for advertising purposes.
Commissioner for Justice, Didier Reynders, said: "I welcome WhatsApp's commitments to changing its practices to comply with EU rules, actively informing users of any changes to their contract, and respecting their choices instead of asking them each time they open the app."
The dialogue was coordinated by the Swedish Consumer Agency and the Irish Competition and Consumer Protection Commission and facilitated by the Commission.
