14.05.2021 21:52:00

Wheaton Precious Metals Announces Election of Directors and Approval of Special Matters

TSX | NYSE | LSE: WPM

VANCOUVER, BC, May 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Wheaton Precious Metals™ Corp. ("Wheaton" or the "Company") announces that the nominees listed below were elected as directors of Wheaton at the 2021 Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders. Detailed results of the vote for directors of the Company held at the Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders earlier today are shown below:

Nominee

Votes For

% For

Votes
Withheld

% Withheld

George L. Brack

263,074,637

87.57%

37,331,392

12.43%

John A. Brough

261,065,727

86.90%

39,340,302

13.10%

R. Peter Gillin

237,689,801

79.12%

62,716,228

20.88%

Chantal Gosselin

295,787,430

98.46%

4,618,599

1.54%

Douglas M. Holtby

274,166,499

91.27%

26,239,530

8.73%

Glenn Ives

297,551,585

99.05%

2,854,444

0.95%

Charles A. Jeannes

298,004,775

99.20%

2,401,254

0.80%

Eduardo Luna

259,898,399

86.52%

40,507,630

13.48%

Marilyn Schonberner

298,965,152

99.52%

1,440,877

0.48%

Randy V.J. Smallwood

285,888,278

95.17%

14,517,751

4.83%

The following special matter was approved by shareholders at the 2021 Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders:

  • the non-binding advisory resolution accepting the Company's approach to executive compensation was carried with 93.02% of the votes cast in favour of such resolution.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wheaton-precious-metals-announces-election-of-directors-and-approval-of-special-matters-301291908.html

SOURCE Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

