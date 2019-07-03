03.07.2019 02:12:00

Wheaton Precious Metals to Release 2019 Second Quarter Results on August 8, 2019

TSX: WPM
NYSE: WPM

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 2, 2019 /CNW/ - Wheaton Precious Metals™ Corp. will release its 2019 second quarter results on Thursday, August 8, 2019, after market close.

A conference call will be held on Friday, August 9, 2019 starting at 11:00 am (Eastern Time) to discuss these results. To participate in the live call please use one of the following methods:

Dial toll free from Canada or the US:

1-888-231-8191

Dial from outside Canada or the US:  

1-647-427-7450

Pass code:

6456709

Live audio webcast:

www.wheatonpm.com

 

Participants should dial in five to ten minutes before the call.

The conference call will be recorded and available until August 16, 2019 at 11:59 pm ET. The webcast will be available for one year. You can listen to an archive of the call by one of the following methods:

Dial toll free from Canada or the US:

1-855-859-2056

Dial from outside Canada or the US:

1-416-849-0833

Pass code:

6456709

Archived audio webcast: 

www.wheatonpm.com 

 

Patrick Drouin, Senior Vice President, Investor Relations, Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., Tel: 1-844-288-9878, Email: info@wheatonpm.com, Website: www.wheatonpm.com

