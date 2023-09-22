22.09.2023 17:17:00

WHEEL PROS CLOSES PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED TRANSACTION WITH ALMOST 100% PARTICIPATION FROM LENDERS

Transaction provides Wheel Pros with enhanced liquidity, reduced total debt and a maturity extension of its ABL facility

DENVER, Sept. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Wheel Pros, Inc. ("Wheel Pros" or the "Company") today closed its previously announced comprehensive transaction. In total, 99.7% of existing term loan lenders participated in the transaction by providing the Company with $235 million of "new money" term loans and exchanging at a discount nearly all of the $1.154 billion existing term loans for new term loans. The transaction also included an exchange of existing unsecured notes into new subordinated notes and a maturity extension of its ABL facility.

www.wheelpros.com (PRNewsfoto/Clearlake Capital Group, L.P.)

Houlihan Lokey, Inc. served as exclusive financial advisor and Kirkland & Ellis LLP served as exclusive legal advisor to the Company.

About Wheel Pros
Founded in 1994, Wheel Pros serves the automotive enthusiast industry with a wide selection of vehicle enhancements from its portfolio of lifestyle brands, including Fuel-Off-Road, American Racing, KMC, Rotiform and Black Rhino. Utilizing its expanding global network of distribution centers spanning North America, Australia and Europe, Wheel Pros serves over 16,500 retailers and has a growing ecommerce presence to provide enthusiast consumers with access to the products they desire. More information is available at www.wheelpros.com.

Media Contacts

For Wheel Pros:
Max Krapff
Backbone Media
970.658.5252 ext. 1174
max.krapff@backbone.media

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wheel-pros-closes-previously-announced-transaction-with-almost-100-participation-from-lenders-301936308.html

SOURCE Wheel Pros

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Zinssorgen bleiben im Blick: US-Börsen schließen im Minus -- ATX und DAX gehen etwas leichter ins Wochenende -- Börsen in Fernost schließen ohne gemeinsame Richtung
Der heimische Aktienmarkt schloss am Freitag etwas tiefer. Auch der deutsche Leitindex notierte schwächer. Die Wall Street zeigt sich am Freitag freundlich. An den asiatischen Börsen ging es vor dem Wochenende in unterschiedlich Richtungen.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen