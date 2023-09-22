|
22.09.2023 17:17:00
WHEEL PROS CLOSES PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED TRANSACTION WITH ALMOST 100% PARTICIPATION FROM LENDERS
Transaction provides Wheel Pros with enhanced liquidity, reduced total debt and a maturity extension of its ABL facility
DENVER, Sept. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Wheel Pros, Inc. ("Wheel Pros" or the "Company") today closed its previously announced comprehensive transaction. In total, 99.7% of existing term loan lenders participated in the transaction by providing the Company with $235 million of "new money" term loans and exchanging at a discount nearly all of the $1.154 billion existing term loans for new term loans. The transaction also included an exchange of existing unsecured notes into new subordinated notes and a maturity extension of its ABL facility.
Houlihan Lokey, Inc. served as exclusive financial advisor and Kirkland & Ellis LLP served as exclusive legal advisor to the Company.
About Wheel Pros
Founded in 1994, Wheel Pros serves the automotive enthusiast industry with a wide selection of vehicle enhancements from its portfolio of lifestyle brands, including Fuel-Off-Road, American Racing, KMC, Rotiform and Black Rhino. Utilizing its expanding global network of distribution centers spanning North America, Australia and Europe, Wheel Pros serves over 16,500 retailers and has a growing ecommerce presence to provide enthusiast consumers with access to the products they desire. More information is available at www.wheelpros.com.
Media Contacts
For Wheel Pros:
Max Krapff
Backbone Media
970.658.5252 ext. 1174
max.krapff@backbone.media
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wheel-pros-closes-previously-announced-transaction-with-almost-100-participation-from-lenders-301936308.html
SOURCE Wheel Pros
