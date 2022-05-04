Wheelhouse Advisors joins the Centralis Group

LUXEMBOURG, May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Centralis is pleased to announce the expansion of its current business by welcoming Wheelhouse Advisors to the Group.

Centralis Group is a leading international corporate & fund services provider, offering a full range of services and expertise to its global client base, and has established itself as an industry leader providing a customer-centric tailored service via over 200 highly experienced professionals. The Group is headquartered in Luxembourg, with presence in 13 countries globally.

A strategic partner to the investment management sector, Wheelhouse Advisors supports more than 900 clients globally, with over $130bn of assets under reporting. Specialising in regulatory and prudential management, regulatory reporting, accounting and tax, Wheelhouse Advisors' solutions are designed to reduce risk, improve efficiencies and create value.

Since its management buyout from ACA Group in March 2020, Wheelhouse Advisors has experienced significant growth, building a market-leading competitive position which has been recognised through multiple industry awards. Clients include financial services firms, their principals, and other key professionals from start-ups and spinouts through to established firms, with a key focus on supporting participants in the alternative investments sector with their international expansion objectives and addressing and embedding regulatory change.

The transaction will provide further depth and breadth to Centralis's offering to the Asset Management sector and complements our strategic goal of broadening our client base and our UK presence in this fast-growing market.

Aidan Foley, Chief Executive Officer of the Centralis Group commented:

"We are delighted that Wheelhouse Advisors has chosen to join Centralis and we look forward to welcoming Matthew and his team. This is an important addition to our offering to the Asset Manager community and from a Group perspective this turbo-charges our regulatory compliance capability. I'm sure the specialist skills, expertise and reputation Matthew and the Wheelhouse Advisors team have built will be key components in the Centralis growth story in the coming years".

Matthew Crisp, Chief Executive Officer of the Wheelhouse Advisors commented:

"There is great pride at Wheelhouse Advisors for what we have achieved over the past 2 years; we have launched a new brand, significantly expanded our team and market share, furthered our technological enablement, as well as consistently built on our reputation for quality service delivery and market leading proposition – particularly in relation to the significant changes to prudential regimes in the UK and EU. We are all excited to be joining forces with Centralis for the next stage of the journey. Clients will undoubtedly benefit from access to the broader solutions that we can deploy together, and culturally there is an excellent fit: our businesses share a passion for continuous improvement and innovation, with excellent customer service at the heart of everything we do."

