|
19.10.2023 14:30:00
Wheels Up Announces Date of Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Release and Webcast
NEW YORK, Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE: UP) today announced that it will release its third quarter 2023 financial results on Thursday, November 9, 2023. Management will provide a review of the quarter and business update in prepared remarks during a webcast at 10 am ET.
The event can be accessed via the Events & Presentations page of our Investor Relations website.
An online replay of the conference call will be available approximately three hours after the webcast.
About Wheels Up
Wheels Up is a leading provider of on-demand private aviation in the U.S. and one of the largest private aviation companies in the world. Wheels Up offers a complete global aviation solution with a large, modern, and diverse fleet, backed by an uncompromising commitment to safety and service. Customers can access membership programs, charter, aircraft management services and whole aircraft sales, as well as unique commercial travel benefits through a strategic partnership with Delta Air Lines. Wheels Up also offers freight, safety and security solutions and managed services to individuals, industry, government, and civil organizations.
Wheels Up is guided by the mission to connect private flyers to aircraft, and one another, through an open platform that seamlessly enables life's most important experiences. Powered by a global private aviation marketplace connecting its base of approximately 12,000 members and customers to a network of approximately 1,500 safety-vetted and verified private aircraft, Wheels Up is widening the aperture of private travel for millions of consumers globally. With the Wheels Up mobile app and website, members and customers have the digital convenience to search, book and fly.
To learn more about Wheels Up, go to Wheelsup.com.
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wheels-up-announces-date-of-third-quarter-2023-earnings-release-and-webcast-301961156.html
SOURCE Wheels Up
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Wheels Up Experience Inc Registered Shs -A-mehr Nachrichten
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu Wheels Up Experience Inc Registered Shs -A-mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerSchwacher Trend setzt sich fort: ATX begibt sich leichter ins Wochenende -- DAX schließt unter 15.000-Punkte-Marke -- US-Märkte mit Abschlägen -- Börsen in Fernost gehen im Minus aus dem Handel
Sowohl der ATX als auch der DAX gaben am letzten Sitzungstag der Woche nach. Die US-Börsen zeigten sich am Freitag schwächer. Die asiatischen Aktienmärkte wiesen derweil ebenfalls Abschläge aus.