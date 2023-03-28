Wheels Up Announces Official Pantone Brand Color

UP Blue symbolizes the vast possibilities and tranquility of flying Wheels Up

NEW YORK, March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE: UP), the leading brand in private aviation announces its Pantone color debut and the official trademark of the brand's iconic UP Blue. The Wheels Up signature blue has been instantly recognizable on airport runways for nearly a decade, and now it has been recognized by the world's foremost authority on color, making it the first – and only – private aviation company to have its own signature Pantone color.

This collaboration is the next step in Wheels Up's strategic approach to becoming a household lifestyle name, and further leverages the brand equity and authority it has built as one of the leading private aviation companies in the world.

"Today we're proud to announce that UP Blue has it is own signature Pantone color, joining other iconic, global brands and demonstrating the power and value of the investments we've made in our brand," said Lee Applbaum, Chief Marketing Officer at Wheels Up. "UP Blue is an intrinsic part of our identity and represents both the extraordinary possibilities we bring to life every day and the strong, enduring connections we have with our members and customers. Working with Pantone is a validation of the lasting power of the Wheels Up brand as we continue to grow and evolve."

UP Blue's reassuring presence inspires feelings of calm and confidence, sending a message of blue skies and tailwinds. Symbolic of a boundless blue sky UP Blue signifies the vast possibilities that flying with Wheels Up enables. A timeless and enduring blue hue with an accessible demeanor, UP Blue's relatable style brings people together.

"We were honored to collaborate with Wheels Up on the development of UP Blue, a brisk blue hue whose message of credibility and constancy speaks to their loyalty and devotion to the customers they serve," says Laurie Pressman, Vice President of the Pantone Color Institute. "At a time when air travel has become increasingly challenging, Wheels Up's attention to personalized flying and commitment to deliver on what is promised takes away the stress. An expansive blue hue imbued with serenity and tranquility, UP Blue creates an atmosphere of refuge and relaxation, elevating the travel experience by making the journey as enjoyable as the destination.

In the past year, Wheels Up has positioned itself alongside like-minded brands through high-end partnerships with premium athletic brand REDVANLY as well as luxury golf athleisure brand Malbon Golf for a collaboratively designed capsule collection that sold out the same day. This collaboration with Pantone comes on the heels of Wheels Up's recent partnership with Hotel Lobby Candle, the female-founded luxury candle brand. As part of the partnership, a limited-edition scent, Blue Skies was released, which was designed to evoke the serene joy of flying private.

ABOUT WHEELS UP

Wheels Up is a leading provider of on-demand private aviation in the U.S. and one of the largest private aviation companies in the world. Wheels Up offers a complete global aviation solution with a large, modern and diverse fleet, backed by an uncompromising commitment to safety and service. Customers can access membership programs, charter, aircraft management services and whole aircraft sales — as well as unique commercial travel benefits through a strategic partnership with Delta Air Lines. The Wheels Up Services brands also offer freight, safety & security solutions and managed services to individuals, industry, government and civil organizations.

Wheels Up is guided by the mission to connect flyers to private aircraft—and one another—and deliver exceptional, personalized experiences. Powered by a global private aviation marketplace connecting its base of more than 13,000 members and customers to a network of more than 1,500 safety-vetted and verified private aircraft, Wheels Up is widening the aperture of private travel for millions of consumers globally. With the Wheels Up mobile app, members and customers have the digital convenience to search, book and fly.

To learn more about Wheels Up, visit wheelsup.com.

ABOUT PANTONE

Pantone provides the universal language of color that enables color-critical decisions through every stage of the workflow for brands and manufacturers. More than 10 million designers and producers around the world rely on Pantone products and services to help define, communicate and control color from inspiration to realization – leveraging advanced X-Rite technology to achieve color consistency across various materials and finishes for graphics, fashion and product design. Pantone Standards feature digital and physical color specification and workflow tools. The Pantone Color Institute™ provides customized color standards, brand identity and product color consulting as well as trend forecasting inclusive of Pantone Color of the Year, Fashion Runway Color Trend Reports, color psychology and more. Pantone B2B Licensing incorporates the Pantone Color System into different products and services, enabling licensees to communicate and reproduce certified Pantone values and improve efficiencies for their users. Pantone Lifestyle brings color and design together across apparel, home, and accessories. Learn more at pantone.com and connect with Pantone on Instagram, Facebook, Pinterest, and LinkedIn.

About The Pantone Color Institute

The Pantone Color Institute is the business unit within Pantone that highlights the top seasonal runway colors, selects the Pantone Color of the Year, forecasts global color trends, and advises companies on color for product and brand visual identity. Through seasonal trend forecasts, color psychology, and color consulting, the Pantone Color Institute partners with global brands to effectively leverage the power, psychology, and emotion of color in their design strategy.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wheels-up-announces-official-pantone-brand-color-301782771.html

SOURCE Wheels Up