Wheels Up Announces Record Second Quarter Revenue Up 49% Year-over-Year

NEW YORK, Aug. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE:UP) today announced financial results for the second quarter, which ended June 30, 2022.

Second Quarter 2022 Highlights

Revenue increased 49% year-over-year to $425.5 million

Strong demand with prepaid block sales up 187% year-over-year

Active Members grew 20% year-over-year to 12,667 in total

Live Flight Legs increased 19% year-over-year to 21,705 in total

Net loss increased by $63.8 million year-over-year to a net loss of $92.8 million

year-over-year to a net loss of Adjusted EBITDA decreased by $38.4 million year-over-year to a loss of $46.9 million

"Our strong market position and iconic brand helped drive record revenue in the second quarter, and another quarter of growth in prepaid blocks speaks both to the steadfast loyalty of our member base, and the continued consumer demand for private aviation," said Chairman and CEO Kenny Dichter. "Air Partner is off to a strong start in its first quarter as part of our company, and we are already seeing the benefits of having a global footprint. Our team is moving quickly to enhance our technology-enabled marketplace platform which we expect will provide us with a significant competitive advantage."

"We continue to invest in technology and other areas of the business to drive improvement in our execution and operational capabilities," said Todd Smith, CFO. "We remain focused on delivering great service for our members and customers during our journey towards significant and sustainable profitability for our shareholders."

Recent Initiatives

Entire Wheels Up controlled fleet now managed through UP FMS that aggregates the data for all flight operations under one consolidated dashboard. This platform sets the company on the path to fully automate aircraft and crew scheduling and more effectively and efficiently manage daily operations and shape demand.

Continuing to make progress to streamline operations. Combined with the previously communicated efforts around certificate consolidation, these efforts will enhance the company's operational effectiveness and efficiency as well as customer service and are part of the plan to achieve positive Adjusted EBITDA in 2024.

Exceeded pilot hiring targets. The company is continuing to make progress on pilot training and investing in maintenance hiring and capabilities to improve overall fleet availability.

Financial and Operating Highlights



As of June 30,





2022

2021

% Change Active Members(1) 12,667

10,515

20 %













Three Months Ended June 30,



(In thousands, except percentages, Active Users, Live Flight Legs and

Flight revenue per Live Flight Leg) 2022

2021

% Change Active Users(1) 13,119

11,281

16 % Live Flight Legs(1) 21,705

18,234

19 % Flight revenue per Live Flight Leg $ 13,088

$ 11,663

12 % Revenue $ 425,512

$ 285,580

49 % Net loss $ (92,760)

$ (28,954)

(220) % Adjusted EBITDA(1) $ (46,889)

$ (8,480)

(453) %













Six Months Ended June 30,



(In thousands, except percentages) 2022

2021

% Change Revenue $ 751,147

$ 547,237

37 % Net loss $ (181,800)

$ (61,167)

(197) % Adjusted EBITDA(1) $ (96,317)

$ (17,141)

(462) %

(1) For information regarding Wheels Up's use and definition of this measure see "Definitions of Key Operating Metrics and Non-GAAP

Financial Measures" and "Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" sections herein.

For the second quarter:

Active Members grew 20% year-over-year to 12,667 driven by strong new member sales and existing membership retention.

Active Users grew 16% to 13,119 year-over-year primarily driven by the growth in Active Members.

Live Flight Legs increased by 19% year-over-year to 21,705 with strong flight demand across all cabin classes driven by the growth in Active Members and the acquisition of Air Partner.

Flight revenue per Live Flight Leg was $13,088 , up 12% year-over-year, and up 16% year-over-year excluding Air Partner. The increase was the result of the introduction of fuel surcharges, higher pricing, and a higher mix of larger cabin flying.

, up 12% year-over-year, and up 16% year-over-year excluding Air Partner. The increase was the result of the introduction of fuel surcharges, higher pricing, and a higher mix of larger cabin flying. Revenue increased 49% year-over-year driven by strong flight demand.

Net loss increased by $63.8 million due to several factors, including a decrease in Adjusted Contribution Margin caused by supply constraints and increased operating costs, as well as an increase in equity-based compensation expense, including a broad-based equity grant to the Wheels Up employee pilots.

due to several factors, including a decrease in Adjusted Contribution Margin caused by supply constraints and increased operating costs, as well as an increase in equity-based compensation expense, including a broad-based equity grant to the Wheels Up employee pilots. Adjusted EBITDA loss of $46.9 million decreased $38.4 million year-over-year, due primarily to lower Adjusted Contribution Margin.

About Wheels Up

Wheels Up is the leading provider of on-demand private aviation in the U.S. and one of the largest private aviation companies in the world. Wheels Up offers a complete global aviation solution with a large, modern and diverse fleet, backed by an uncompromising commitment to safety and service. Customers can access membership programs, charter and aircraft management services—as well as unique commercial travel benefits through a strategic partnership with Delta Air Lines Inc. The Wheels Up Services brands also offer freight, safety & security solutions and managed services to individuals, industry, government and civil organizations.

Wheels Up is guided by the mission to connect flyers to private aircraft—and one another—and deliver exceptional, personalized experiences. Powered by a global private aviation marketplace connecting its growing base of 12,000+ members and customers to a network of more than 1,500 safety-vetted and verified private aircraft, Wheels Up is widening the aperture of private travel for millions of consumers globally. With the Wheels Up mobile app, members and customers have the digital convenience to search, book and fly. Wheels Up is committed to aligning with philanthropic organizations that matter most to our company, members, customers, families and friends. Through the Wheels Up Cares program, a Wheels Up Beechcraft King Air 350i aircraft is custom-designed to represent the established cause and is a flying symbol of each charity's mission. Headquartered in New York City, Wheels Up has office locations in 25 cities and towns across three continents and a workforce of nearly 2,700 employees.

To learn more about Wheels Up, go to wheelsup.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding Wheels Up's expectations, hopes, beliefs, intentions or strategies regarding the future including, without limitation, statements regarding: (i) the size, demands and growth potential of the markets for Wheels Up's products and services and Wheels Up's ability to serve those markets, (ii) the degree of market acceptance and adoption of Wheels Up's products and services, (iii) Wheels Up's ability to develop innovative products and services and compete with other companies engaged in the private aviation industry, (iv) Wheels Up's ability to attract and retain customers and (v) general economic and geopolitical conditions, including due to fluctuations in interest rates, inflation, foreign currencies, consumer and business spending decisions, and general levels of economic activity. In addition, any statements that refer to projections, forecasts, or other characterizations of future events or circumstances, including any underlying assumptions, are forward-looking statements. The words "anticipate," "believe," continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "might," "plan," "possible," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "strive," "would" and similar expressions may identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that statement is not forward-looking. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which are outside Wheels Up's control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements. Additional factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in forward-looking statements can be found in the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 filed with the SEC by Wheels Up on March 10, 2022, and other documents filed by Wheels Up from time to time with the SEC. New risks and uncertainties arise from time to time, and it is impossible for us to predict these events or how they may affect us. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made, and Wheels Up undertakes no obligation to update or revise the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, changes in expectations, future events or otherwise. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. We do not give any assurance that Wheels Up will achieve its expectations.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release includes certain non-GAAP financial measures such as Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Contribution, and Adjusted Contribution Margin. These non-GAAP financial measures are an addition, and not a substitute for or superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("U.S. GAAP") and should not be considered as an alternative to net income (loss), operating income (loss) or any other performance measures derived in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable U.S. GAAP counterparts are included in the "Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section herein to this earnings press release. Wheels Up believes that these non-GAAP financial measures of financial results provide useful supplemental information to investors about Wheels Up. However, there are a number of limitations related to the use of these non-GAAP financial measures and their nearest U.S. GAAP equivalents, including that they exclude significant expenses that are required by U.S. GAAP to be recorded in Wheels Up's financial measures. In addition, other companies may calculate non-GAAP financial measures differently, or may use other measures to calculate their financial performance, and therefore, Wheels Up's non-GAAP financial measures may not be directly comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies. Additionally, to the extent that forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures are provided, they are presented on a non-GAAP basis without reconciliations of such forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures due to the inherent difficulty in forecasting and quantifying certain amounts that are necessary for such reconciliations.

For more information on these non-GAAP financial measures, see the sections titled "Definitions of Key Operating Metrics and Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" included at the end of this earnings press release.

WHEELS UP EXPERIENCE INC CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands, except share data)



June 30, 2022

(Unaudited)

December 31, 2021 ASSETS





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 426,984

$ 784,574 Accounts receivable, net 114,024

79,403 Other receivables 12,111

8,061 Parts and supplies inventories, net 12,355

9,410 Aircraft inventory 30,464

— Aircraft held for sale 37,375

18,101 Prepaid expenses 40,481

21,789 Other current assets 18,144

11,736 Total current assets 691,938

933,074 Property and equipment, net 389,395

317,836 Operating lease right-of-use assets 113,291

108,582 Goodwill 528,327

437,398 Intangible assets, net 154,666

146,959 Restricted cash 27,432

2,148 Other non-current assets 63,998

35,067 Total assets $ 1,969,047

$ 1,981,064 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable $ 61,957

$ 43,672 Accrued expenses 124,073

107,153 Deferred revenue, current 1,039,279

933,527 Operating lease liabilities, current 28,378

31,617 Intangible liabilities, current 2,000

2,000 Other current liabilities 16,678

17,068 Total current liabilities 1,272,365

1,135,037 Deferred revenue, non-current 1,793

1,957 Operating lease liabilities, non-current 90,801

83,461 Warrant liability 4,508

10,268 Intangible liabilities, non-current 13,083

14,083 Other non-current liabilities 3,741

30 Total liabilities 1,386,291

1,244,836 Commitments and contingencies





Equity:





Class A common stock, $0.0001 par value; 2,500,000,000 authorized; 246,187,546 shares

issued and 244,274,300 shares outstanding as of June 30, 2022; and 245,834,569 shares

issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2021 25

25 Additional paid-in capital 1,499,864

1,450,839 Accumulated deficit (902,126)

(720,713) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (8,318)

— Treasury stock, at cost, 1,913,246 and 0 shares, respectively (6,689)

— Total Wheels Up Experience Inc. stockholders' equity 582,756

730,151 Non-controlling interests —

6,077 Total equity 582,756

736,228 Total liabilities and equity $ 1,969,047

$ 1,981,064

WHEELS UP EXPERIENCE INC CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited, in thousands except share and per share data)



Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2022

2021

2022

2021 Revenue $ 425,512

$ 285,580

$ 751,147

$ 547,237















Costs and expenses:













Cost of revenue 408,898

255,188

741,656

489,695 Technology and development 14,606

8,025

25,797

15,049 Sales and marketing 33,688

17,895

56,931

33,689 General and administrative 46,973

15,786

85,877

33,955 Depreciation and amortization 16,134

13,482

30,362

27,313 Gain on sale of aircraft held for sale (663)

—

(2,634)

— Total costs and expenses 519,636

310,376

937,989

599,701















Loss from operations (94,124)

(24,796)

(186,842)

(52,464)















Other income (expense):













Change in fair value of warrant liability 2,129

—

5,760

— Interest income 405

6

482

18 Interest expense —

(4,164)

—

(8,721) Other expense, net (850)

—

(880)

— Total other income (expense) 1,684

(4,158)

5,362

(8,703)















Loss before income taxes (92,440)

(28,954)

(181,480)

(61,167)















Income tax expense (320)

—

(320)

—















Net loss (92,760)

(28,954)

(181,800)

(61,167) Less: Net loss attributable to non-controlling interests —

(2,798)

(387)

(5,602) Net loss attributable to Wheels Up Experience Inc $ (92,760)

$ (26,156)

$ (181,413)

$ (55,565)















Net loss per share of Class A common stock:













Basic $ (0.38)

$ (0.15)

$ (0.74)

$ (0.33) Diluted $ (0.38)

$ (0.15)

$ (0.74)

$ (0.33)















Weighted-average shares of Class A common stock outstanding:













Basic 244,086,036

169,023,943

244,347,439

168,935,745 Diluted 244,086,036

169,023,943

244,347,439

168,935,745

WHEELS UP EXPERIENCE INC CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited, in thousands)



Six Months Ended June 30,

2022

2021 OPERATING ACTIVITIES:





Net loss $ (181,800)

$ (61,167) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:





Depreciation and amortization 30,362

27,313 Amortization of deferred financing costs and debt discount —

618 Equity-based compensation 43,335

2,762 Change in fair value of warrant liability (5,760)

— Provision for expected credit losses 200

498 Gain on sale of aircraft held for sale (2,634)

— Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effects from acquisitions:





Accounts receivable (17,394)

(1,461) Other receivables (4,050)

(2,091) Parts and supplies inventories (2,754)

(2,114) Aircraft inventory (30,464)

— Prepaid expenses (9,442)

413 Other current assets (520)

(678) Other non-current assets (27,496)

(49) Operating lease liabilities, net (563)

(504) Accounts payable 9,345

14,158 Accrued expenses (6,979)

(7,275) Other current liabilities (655)

(508) Other non-current liabilities (297)

132 Deferred revenue 67,391

(88,958) Net cash used in operating activities (140,175)

(118,911)







INVESTING ACTIVITIES:





Purchases of property and equipment (76,464)

(4,780) Purchases of aircraft held for sale (43,774)

— Proceeds from sale of aircraft held for sale, net 27,135

— Acquisitions of businesses, net of cash acquired (75,093)

7,844 Capitalized software development costs (12,901)

(5,732) Net cash used in investing activities (181,097)

(2,668)







FINANCING ACTIVITIES:





Purchases of shares for treasury (6,689)

— Repayments of long-term debt —

(29,250) Payments of deferred offering costs —

(1,426) Repayment of loan to employee —

102 Net cash used in financing activities (6,689)

(30,574)







Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (4,345)

—







NET DECREASE IN CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH (332,306)

(152,153) CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH BEGINNING OF PERIOD 786,722

324,876 CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH END OF PERIOD $ 454,416

$ 172,723 SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURE OF NON-CASH INVESTING AND FINANCING ACTIVITIES:





Non-cash consideration issued for business acquisition of Mountain Aviation, LLC —

$ 30,172

Definitions of Key Operating Metrics and Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We report certain key financial measures that are not required by, or presented in accordance with, U.S. GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures are an addition, and not a substitute for or superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to any performance measures derived in accordance with U.S. GAAP. We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures of financial results provide useful supplemental information to investors, about Wheels Up. However, there are a number of limitations related to the use of these non-GAAP financial measures and their nearest U.S. GAAP equivalents, including that they exclude significant expenses that are required by U.S. GAAP to be recorded in Wheels Up's financial measures. In addition, other companies may calculate non-GAAP financial measures differently, or may use other measures to calculate their financial performance, and therefore, our non-GAAP financial measures may not be directly comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies.

Definitions of Key Operating Metrics

Active Members. We define Active Members as the number of Connect, Core, and Business membership accounts that generated membership revenue in a given period and are active as of the end of the reporting period. We use Active Members to assess the adoption of our premium offerings which is a key factor in our penetration of the market in which we operate and a key driver of membership and flight revenue.

Active Users. We define Active Users as Active Members and legacy Wheels Up Private Jets jet card holders as of the reporting date plus unique non-member consumers who completed a revenue generating flight at least once in the given quarter and excludes wholesale flight activity. While a unique consumer can complete multiple revenue generating flights on our platform in a given period, that unique user is counted as only one Active User. We use Active Users to assess the adoption of our platform and frequency of transactions, which are key factors in our penetration of the market in which we operate and our growth in revenue.

Live Flight Legs. We define Live Flight Legs as the number of completed one-way revenue generating flight legs in a given period. The metric excludes empty repositioning legs and owner legs related to aircraft under management. We believe Live Flight Legs are a useful metric to measure the scale and usage of our platform, and our growth in flight revenue.

Definitions of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Adjusted Contribution and Adjusted Contribution Margin. We calculate Adjusted Contribution as gross profit (loss) excluding depreciation and amortization and adjusted further for (i) equity-based compensation included in cost of revenue, (ii) acquisition and integration expense included in cost of revenue and (iii) other items included in cost of revenue that are not indicative of our ongoing operating performance. Adjusted Contribution Margin is calculated by dividing Adjusted Contribution by total revenue.

We include Adjusted Contribution and Adjusted Contribution Margin as supplemental measures for assessing operating performance. Adjusted Contribution and Adjusted Contribution Margin are used to understand our ability to achieve profitability over time through scale and leveraging costs. In addition, Adjusted Contribution and Adjusted Contribution Margin provides useful information for historical period-to-period comparisons of our business and to identify trends. Prior to issuing a broad-based equity grant for our pilots during the third quarter of 2021, equity-based compensation expense included in cost of revenue for prior periods was not significant.

Adjusted EBITDA. We calculate Adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss) adjusted for (i) interest income (expense), (ii) income tax expense, (iii) depreciation and amortization, (iv) equity-based compensation expense, (v) acquisition and integration related expenses, (vi) public company readiness related expenses, (vii) change in fair value of warrant liability and (viii) other items not indicative of our ongoing operating performance, including restructuring charges.

We include Adjusted EBITDA because it is a supplemental measure used by our management team for assessing operating performance. Adjusted EBITDA is used in conjunction with bonus program target achievement determinations, strategic internal planning, annual budgeting, allocating resources and making operating decisions. In addition, Adjusted EBITDA provides useful information for historical period-to-period comparisons of our business, as it removes the effect of certain non-cash expenses and variable amounts.

Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Adjusted Contribution and Adjusted Contribution Margin

The following table reconciles Adjusted Contribution to gross profit (loss), which is the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP measure (in thousands, except percentages):



Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2022

2021

2022

2021 Revenue $ 425,512

$ 285,580

$ 751,147

$ 547,237 Less: Cost of revenue (408,898)

(255,188)

(741,656)

(489,695) Less: Depreciation and amortization (16,134)

(13,482)

(30,362)

(27,313) Gross profit (loss) $ 480

$ 16,910

$ (20,871)

$ 30,229 Gross margin 0.1 %

5.9 %

(2.8) %

5.5 % Add back:













Depreciation and amortization $ 16,134

$ 13,482

$ 30,362

$ 27,313 Equity-based compensation expense in cost of revenue 3,307

49

7,739

100 Acquisition and integration expense in cost of revenue —

—

—

1,010 Adjusted Contribution $ 19,921

$ 30,441

$ 17,230

$ 58,652 Adjusted Contribution Margin 4.7 %

10.7 %

2.3 %

10.7 %

Adjusted EBITDA

The following table reconciles Adjusted EBITDA to net loss, which is the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP measure (in thousands):



Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2022

2021

2022

2021 Net loss $ (92,760)

$ (28,954)

$ (181,800)

$ (61,167) Add back (deduct)













Interest expense —

4,164

—

8,721 Interest income (405)

(6)

(482)

(18) Income tax expense 320

—

320

— Other expense, net 850

—

880

— Depreciation and amortization 16,134

13,482

30,362

27,313 Equity-based compensation expense 20,781

1,348

43,335

2,762 Public company readiness expense —

370

—

843 Acquisition and integration expense 7,511

1,116

11,345

4,374 Restructuring charges 2,809

—

5,483

— Change in fair value of warrant liability (2,129)

—

(5,760)

— Corporate headquarters relocation expense —

—

—

31 Adjusted EBITDA $ (46,889)

$ (8,480)

$ (96,317)

$ (17,141)

The following tables reconcile Adjusted EBITDA to net loss, including the impact of reconciled items on individual income statement expense classifications (in thousands):



Three Months Ended June 30, 2022 GAAP as

reported

Equity-based

compensation

expense

Acquisition and

integration

expense

Restructuring

charges

Non-GAAP Revenue $ 425,512

$ —

$ —

$ —

$ 425,512



















Costs and expenses:

















Cost of revenue 408,898

(3,307)

—

—

405,591 Technology and development 14,606

(655)

—

—

13,951 Sales and marketing 33,688

(2,857)

—

—

30,831 General and administrative 46,973

(13,962)

(7,511)

(2,809)

22,691 Depreciation and amortization 16,134

—

—

—

16,134 Gain on sale of aircraft held for sale (663)

—

—

—

(663) Total costs and expenses: 519,636

(20,781)

(7,511)

(2,809)

488,535



















Loss from operations (94,124)

20,781

7,511

2,809

(63,023)



















Other income (expense)

















Change in fair value of warrant liability 2,129













2,129 Interest income 405













405 Interest expense —













— Other expense, net (850)













(850) Total other income 1,684













1,684



















Income tax expense (320)













(320)



















Net loss $ (92,760)













(61,659)



















Add back (deduct)

















Depreciation and amortization















16,134 Change in fair value of warrant liability















(2,129) Interest income















(405) Interest expense















— Income tax expense















320 Other expense, net















850 Adjusted EBITDA















$ (46,889)



Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 GAAP as

reported

Equity-based

compensation

expense

Public

company

readiness

expense

Acquisition

and

integration

expense

Corporate

headquarters

relocation

expense

Non-GAAP Revenue $ 285,580

$ —

$ —

$ —

$ —

$ 285,580























Costs and expenses:





















Cost of revenue 255,188

(49)

—

—

—

255,139 Technology and development 8,025

(93)

—

—

—

7,932 Sales and marketing 17,895

(216)

—

—

—

17,679 General and administrative 15,786

(990)

(370)

(1,116)

—

13,310 Depreciation and amortization 13,482

—

—

—

—

13,482 Total costs and expenses: 310,376

(1,348)

(370)

(1,116)

—

307,542























Loss from operations (24,796)

1,348

370

1,116

—

(21,962)























Other (expense) income





















Interest income 6

















6 Interest expense (4,164)

















(4,164) Total other expense (4,158)

















(4,158)























Income tax expense —

















—























Net loss $ (28,954)

















(26,120)























Add back (deduct)





















Depreciation and amortization



















13,482 Interest income



















(6) Interest expense



















4,164 Income tax expense



















— Adjusted EBITDA



















$ (8,480)



Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 GAAP as

reported

Equity-based

compensation

expense

Acquisition and

integration

expense

Restructuring

charges

Non-GAAP Revenue $ 751,147

$ —

$ —

$ —

$ 751,147



















Costs and expenses:

















Cost of revenue 741,656

(7,739)





—

733,917 Technology and development 25,797

(1,296)

—

—

24,501 Sales and marketing 56,931

(5,558)

—

—

51,373 General and administrative 85,877

(28,742)

(11,345)

(5,483)

40,307 Depreciation and amortization 30,362

—

—

—

30,362 Gain on sale of aircraft held for sale (2,634)

—

—

—

(2,634) Total costs and expenses: 937,989

(43,335)

(11,345)

(5,483)

877,826



















Loss from operations (186,842)

43,335

11,345

5,483

(126,679)



















Other income (expense)

















Change in fair value of warrant liability 5,760













5,760 Interest income 482













482 Interest expense —













— Other expense, net (880)













(880) Total other income 5,362













5,362



















Income tax expense (320)



































Net loss $ (181,800)













(121,637)



















Add back (deduct)

















Depreciation and amortization















30,362 Change in fair value of warrant liability















(5,760) Interest income















(482) Interest expense















— Income tax expense















320 Other expense, net















880 Adjusted EBITDA















$ (96,317)



Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 GAAP as

reported

Equity-based

compensation

expense

Public

company

readiness

expense

Acquisition

and

integration

expense

Corporate

headquarters

relocation

expense

Non-GAAP Revenue $ 547,237

$ —

$ —

$ —

$ —

$ 547,237























Costs and expenses:





















Cost of revenue 489,695

(100)

—

(1,011)

—

488,584 Technology and development 15,049

(187)

—

—

—

14,862 Sales and marketing 33,689

(452)

—

—

—

33,237 General and administrative 33,955

(2,023)

(843)

(3,363)

(31)

27,695 Depreciation and amortization 27,313

—

—

—

—

27,313 Total costs and expenses: 599,701

(2,762)

(843)

(4,374)

(31)

591,691























Loss from operations (52,464)

2,762

843

4,374

31

(44,454)























Other (expense) income





















Interest income 18

—

—

—

—

18 Interest expense (8,721)

—

—

—

—

(8,721) Total other expense (8,703)

—

—

—

—

(8,703)























Income tax expense —

















—























Net loss $ (61,167)

















(53,157)























Add back (deduct)





















Depreciation and amortization



















27,313 Interest income



















(18) Interest expense



















8,721 Income tax expense



















— Adjusted EBITDA



















$ (17,141)

Supplemental Revenue Information

(In thousands, except percentages) Three Months Ended June 30,

Change in 2022

2021

$

% Membership $ 24,020

$ 16,188

$ 7,832

48 % Flight 284,071

212,660

71,411

34 % Aircraft management 60,718

49,955

10,763

22 % Other 56,703

6,777

49,926

737 % Total $ 425,512

$ 285,580

$ 139,932

49 %

(In thousands, except percentages) Six Months Ended June 30,

Change in 2022

2021

$

% Membership $ 44,667

$ 31,162

$ 13,505

43 % Flight 520,434

403,134

117,300

29 % Aircraft management 121,224

100,835

20,389

20 % Other 64,822

12,106

52,716

435 % Total $ 751,147

$ 547,237

$ 203,910

37 %

