When A Day Of Love Turns Into Intense Grief, Call VITAS® Healthcare's Valentine Helpline

MIAMI, Feb. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Valentine's Day is an occasion to celebrate the ones we love, and for those struggling with the loss or the memory of a loved one, Valentine's Day can be a day of grief.

To assist those who experience a difficult emotional day as they grieve this Valentine's Day, February 14, VITAS Healthcare, the nation's leading provider of end of life care, is hosting its annual Valentine's Day Helpline.

Individuals who struggle with their grief on February 14 can call the helpline at 866.800.4707 from 8 a.m. to midnight EST and connect with VITAS bereavement specialists trained in addressing the specific challenges grieving loved ones face. The website ValentineHelpline.com provides articles on grief, and other resources to help individuals cope.

"For someone who has lost a loved one, particularly a life partner, holidays can be quite challenging. Even many years after a loss, it's natural to experience a resurgence of grief," said Robin Fiorelli, senior director of bereavement and volunteer services at VITAS Healthcare. "At VITAS, we understand that each person grieves in their own way and time, and connecting with someone who can acknowledge and support is a valuable tool in coping."

For more than four decades, VITAS Healthcare has offered grief and bereavement support to thousands of families and friends while a patient is receiving hospice care, and for at least 13 months following a death. Even after that time, VITAS staff is always available to listen and help loved ones through their grief.

Some of VITAS' bereavement services include:

Home visits from bereavement specialists, chaplains and volunteers

Bereavement telephone support

Grief support groups led by VITAS experts

Memorial services and memory bears

Quarterly bereavement letters of support, a newsletter and educational materials

Community resource referrals to grief therapists, community support groups, etc.

For more information about grief and bereavement services throughout the year, visit VITAS.com.

About VITAS® Healthcare

Established in 1978, VITAS Healthcare is a pioneer and leader in the American hospice movement. Headquartered in Miami, Florida, VITAS (pronounced VEE-tahs) operates 48 hospice programs in 14 states (California, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Missouri, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas, Virginia and Wisconsin) and the District of Columbia. VITAS employs 12,562 professionals who care for terminally ill patients daily, primarily in the patients' homes, and also in the company's 28 inpatient hospice units as well as in hospitals, nursing homes and assisted living communities/residential care facilities for the elderly. At the conclusion of the fourth quarter of 2019, VITAS reported an average daily census of 19,192. Visit www.vitas.com .

