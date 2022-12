When containers are not the answer

Containers seem to be the default approach for most systems migrating to the cloud or being built there, and for good reasons. They provide portability and scalability (using orchestration) that is more difficult to achieve with other enabling technology. Moreover, there is a healthy ecosystem around containers, and a solution is easier to define.However, much like other hyped technologies these days, such as AI, serverless, etc., we’re seeing many instances where containers are misapplied. Companies are choosing containers when other enabling technologies would be better, more cost-efficient solutions.To read this article in full, please click here