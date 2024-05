When even Suella Braverman lectures Labour on child poverty, something is very wrong | Gaby Hinsliff

If even the Tory right-winger sees political capital in opposing the two-child benefit cap, Keir Starmer needs to think againSuella Braverman wants to help lift children out of poverty by scrapping one of her party’s harshest welfare policies. Yes, I do mean that Suella Braverman; and no, I can’t quite believe I’m typing these words either. Then again, who thought Natalie Elphicke would ever defect to Labour? Sometimes lions really do lie down with lambs, though you can see why lambs tend to have very mixed feelings about it.Anyway, writing in the not exactly bleeding heart Sunday Telegraph, Braverman unexpectedly joined a long line of children’s charities and expert reports who have been pointing out for almost seven years now that the two-child benefits limit – which prevents families claiming tax credits or universal credit for a third or subsequent child born after 2017 – is plunging ever more families into desperate circumstances while failing to achieve what its author George Osborne said it would, which is incentivise work.Gaby Hinsliff is a Guardian columnist Continue reading... Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei TheGuardian Zum vollständigen Artikel