When Festivals Become the Beginning of a Journey: Discover Malaysia at Each Individual's Pace, with Meaningful Moments Throughout the Trip



EQS Newswire / 21/07/2026 / 06:45 CET/CEST

Amari, OZO and Shama invite travellers to discover Malaysia through George Town Festival 2026 and Hari Merdeka — from the charm of Penang's old town and the energy of Kuala Lumpur to the easy-going rhythm of Johor Bahru — with stays that complete the story of every trip.

BANGKOK, THAILAND -





For today's travellers, a destination is no longer simply a place to reach, but a collection of moments to experience and remember. Whether strolling through an old town filled with art, tasting local cuisine, listening to music amid the atmosphere of a festival or taking time to relax in one's own way. Festivals enable travellers to discover another side of a destination through its people, culture and celebrations during special moments, transforming a journey into a story that goes beyond simply visiting somewhere new.



In August 2026, Malaysia will offer two significant moments for travellers planning their next journey: George Town Festival 2026, taking place from 1–9 August 2026 in George Town, Penang, and Hari Merdeka, marking Malaysia's 69th Independence Day. The national celebration will bring an atmosphere of pride, cultural colour and festive activities to cities across the country.



However, the appeal of a journey does not end when the festival concludes. Memorable experiences continue throughout the entire trip — from exploring the city and discovering new perspectives to tasting local cuisine and enjoying quiet moments after a day of adventure. Choosing the right accommodation is therefore an important part of shaping the overall feeling and experience of a journey. A hotel is not simply a place to rest, but a space to recharge, spend time with loved ones and experience each destination more fully and personally.



Understanding that every traveller has different rhythms and needs, ONYX Hospitality Group offers a diverse portfolio of brands to support a variety of travel experiences through Amari, OZO and Shama. The brands cater to different preferences, from travellers who want to explore a city to the fullest and those looking for a comfortable and relaxing break, to guests who wish to spend a longer period living in a destination.



For travellers looking to begin their discovery of Malaysia through art and culture, Penang is an ideal first destination. It is a city where stories from the past blend naturally with contemporary creativity. During George Town Festival 2026, George Town will come alive with art, performances and creative activities that reveal another side of this UNESCO World Heritage city.



For travellers who want to stay close to the colours of George Town and explore the city independently, OZO George Town Penang is an option that makes every moment of the trip easier. Located close to the UNESCO World Heritage-listed old town, guests can conveniently explore street art, try local restaurants and uncover the city's hidden corners. Recommendations from the OZO Connector team also help guests discover new perspectives on the surrounding area. At the end of the day, they can return to recharge at EAT restaurant and enjoy a restful night's sleep through the Quality Sleep concept, ready to experience the city again the following day.



Meanwhile, Amari SPICE Penang reflects the distinctive identity of the Amari brand through contemporary Thai-inspired hospitality, thoughtfully blended with the atmosphere and character of the destination. The hotel offers a full-service experience for travellers seeking comfort, relaxation and convenience. Its location is directly connected to SPICE Convention Centre and SPICE Arena, venues that regularly host international events. After a day spent exploring the festival or discovering the city, guests can recharge at Breeze Spa or enjoy time together over a meal at Amaya Food Gallery, which offers a relaxed, street-food-market-inspired atmosphere.



As Hari Merdeka approaches, Kuala Lumpur reveals another side of Malaysia through its celebratory atmosphere, particularly in the city centre, where history, culture and the rhythm of metropolitan life come together. From iconic landmarks and event spaces to the city's diverse neighbourhoods, each area reflects the colours and energy of this special occasion.



For travellers looking to experience the energy of the capital, Amari Kuala Lumpur is located in the heart of KL Eco City and is directly connected to the city's main rail network, making it easy to explore Kuala Lumpur. Whether travelling to experience the celebrations, visit key landmarks or discover the city's vibrant neighbourhoods, guests can return to a warm and welcoming atmosphere while enjoying the distinctive dining, beverage and service experiences for which Amari is known.



Another side of Malaysia well worth discovering is Johor Bahru, a city that is ideal for travellers who want to combine moments of celebration with a more relaxed holiday experience, including shopping, family activities and onward journeys to nearby destinations.



Amari Johor Bahru is located in the heart of the city on Jalan Wong Ah Fook, surrounded by shopping destinations, restaurants and the colours of urban life. It is well suited to travellers who want to explore the local atmosphere before returning to relax in spacious accommodation and recharge at Breeze Spa.



For families or travellers looking to spend longer in a destination, Shama Suasana Johor Bahru brings "The Joy of Living" concept to life through a serviced apartment experience that gives guests the freedom to live at their own pace. Designed to feel like home, the property features spacious accommodation, living areas and fully equipped kitchens, allowing guests to maintain their familiar routines, enjoy their favourite activities and spend quality time with loved ones, even while staying in a new destination.



The property also offers privacy, flexibility and convenience for both short and extended stays. Located above Zenith Mall, it makes it easy for guests to explore the city, shop or experience the local way of life.



Meanwhile, OZO Medini Malaysia is another option for groups of friends and families looking to add more fun to their journey. Located in the Medini area, close to LEGOLAND Malaysia Resort and with convenient connections to Singapore, the hotel is ideal for trips that combine relaxation, activities for all ages and opportunities to discover new experiences within a single journey.



More than simply a destination close to Thailand and easy to reach, Malaysia is a country that travellers can return to and rediscover at different times of the year — from art in historic towns and national celebrations to local cuisine, cafés, shopping districts and relaxing moments after a day of exploration.



Festivals become more than just a reason to travel; they serve as a gateway to experiences filled with people, stories, culture and memorable moments that unfold throughout the journey, waiting for each traveller to discover in their own way.



On the occasion of its 60th anniversary, ONYX Hospitality Group continues to bring its "More of What You Love" philosophy to life through its portfolio of hotels, restaurants, bars and spas. The Group remains committed to creating memorable travel experiences that respond to the needs of today's travellers and enhance every journey, regardless of how they choose to travel.



Hashtag: #ONYXHospitalityGroup

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



About ONYX Hospitality Group ONYX Hospitality Group, a reputable force in the Asia-Pacific hospitality industry, operates a collection of comprehensive yet complementary brands - Amari, OZO, Shama and Oriental Residence - catering to the distinctive needs of discerning business and leisure travellers across the region where it has deep expertise. In addition to its brand portfolio, ONYX Hospitality Group also operates additional hospitality services across spa and food & beverage. With six decades of management experience, the company extends its innovative solutions throughout the region, upholding internationally recognised standards and ensuring optimal operational manoeuvrability. By fostering enduring relationships with like-minded business partners, ONYX Hospitality Group delivers unparalleled experiences in a dynamic and competitive market, meeting the ever-evolving demands of travellers.



More information: www.onyx-hospitality.com



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News Source: ONYX Hospitality Group

BANGKOK, THAILAND - Media OutReach Newswire - 21 July 2026 - When people think of Malaysia, many may picture the Petronas Twin Towers, Kuala Lumpur's shopping destinations or short breaks that are easily accessible from Thailand. Yet, beyond these familiar images, Malaysia offers many more sides waiting to be discovered — from historic towns filled with stories, art and culture woven into everyday life, to diverse local flavours and the distinctive atmosphere of each destination. From the charm of George Town in Penang and the energy of Kuala Lumpur to the relaxed pace of life in Johor Bahru, each city offers its own unique experience.For today's travellers, a destination is no longer simply a place to reach, but a collection of moments to experience and remember. Whether strolling through an old town filled with art, tasting local cuisine, listening to music amid the atmosphere of a festival or taking time to relax in one's own way. Festivals enable travellers to discover another side of a destination through its people, culture and celebrations during special moments, transforming a journey into a story that goes beyond simply visiting somewhere new.In August 2026, Malaysia will offer two significant moments for travellers planning their next journey: George Town Festival 2026, taking place from 1–9 August 2026 in George Town, Penang, and Hari Merdeka, marking Malaysia's 69th Independence Day. The national celebration will bring an atmosphere of pride, cultural colour and festive activities to cities across the country.However, the appeal of a journey does not end when the festival concludes. Memorable experiences continue throughout the entire trip — from exploring the city and discovering new perspectives to tasting local cuisine and enjoying quiet moments after a day of adventure. Choosing the right accommodation is therefore an important part of shaping the overall feeling and experience of a journey. A hotel is not simply a place to rest, but a space to recharge, spend time with loved ones and experience each destination more fully and personally.Understanding that every traveller has different rhythms and needs, ONYX Hospitality Group offers a diverse portfolio of brands to support a variety of travel experiences through Amari, OZO and Shama. The brands cater to different preferences, from travellers who want to explore a city to the fullest and those looking for a comfortable and relaxing break, to guests who wish to spend a longer period living in a destination.For travellers looking to begin their discovery of Malaysia through art and culture, Penang is an ideal first destination. It is a city where stories from the past blend naturally with contemporary creativity. During George Town Festival 2026, George Town will come alive with art, performances and creative activities that reveal another side of this UNESCO World Heritage city.For travellers who want to stay close to the colours of George Town and explore the city independently, OZO George Town Penang is an option that makes every moment of the trip easier. Located close to the UNESCO World Heritage-listed old town, guests can conveniently explore street art, try local restaurants and uncover the city's hidden corners. Recommendations from the OZO Connector team also help guests discover new perspectives on the surrounding area. At the end of the day, they can return to recharge at EAT restaurant and enjoy a restful night's sleep through the Quality Sleep concept, ready to experience the city again the following day.Meanwhile, Amari SPICE Penang reflects the distinctive identity of the Amari brand through contemporary Thai-inspired hospitality, thoughtfully blended with the atmosphere and character of the destination. The hotel offers a full-service experience for travellers seeking comfort, relaxation and convenience. Its location is directly connected to SPICE Convention Centre and SPICE Arena, venues that regularly host international events. After a day spent exploring the festival or discovering the city, guests can recharge at Breeze Spa or enjoy time together over a meal at Amaya Food Gallery, which offers a relaxed, street-food-market-inspired atmosphere.As Hari Merdeka approaches, Kuala Lumpur reveals another side of Malaysia through its celebratory atmosphere, particularly in the city centre, where history, culture and the rhythm of metropolitan life come together. From iconic landmarks and event spaces to the city's diverse neighbourhoods, each area reflects the colours and energy of this special occasion.For travellers looking to experience the energy of the capital, Amari Kuala Lumpur is located in the heart of KL Eco City and is directly connected to the city's main rail network, making it easy to explore Kuala Lumpur. Whether travelling to experience the celebrations, visit key landmarks or discover the city's vibrant neighbourhoods, guests can return to a warm and welcoming atmosphere while enjoying the distinctive dining, beverage and service experiences for which Amari is known.Another side of Malaysia well worth discovering is Johor Bahru, a city that is ideal for travellers who want to combine moments of celebration with a more relaxed holiday experience, including shopping, family activities and onward journeys to nearby destinations.Amari Johor Bahru is located in the heart of the city on Jalan Wong Ah Fook, surrounded by shopping destinations, restaurants and the colours of urban life. It is well suited to travellers who want to explore the local atmosphere before returning to relax in spacious accommodation and recharge at Breeze Spa.For families or travellers looking to spend longer in a destination, Shama Suasana Johor Bahru brings "The Joy of Living" concept to life through a serviced apartment experience that gives guests the freedom to live at their own pace. Designed to feel like home, the property features spacious accommodation, living areas and fully equipped kitchens, allowing guests to maintain their familiar routines, enjoy their favourite activities and spend quality time with loved ones, even while staying in a new destination.The property also offers privacy, flexibility and convenience for both short and extended stays. Located above Zenith Mall, it makes it easy for guests to explore the city, shop or experience the local way of life.Meanwhile, OZO Medini Malaysia is another option for groups of friends and families looking to add more fun to their journey. Located in the Medini area, close to LEGOLAND Malaysia Resort and with convenient connections to Singapore, the hotel is ideal for trips that combine relaxation, activities for all ages and opportunities to discover new experiences within a single journey.More than simply a destination close to Thailand and easy to reach, Malaysia is a country that travellers can return to and rediscover at different times of the year — from art in historic towns and national celebrations to local cuisine, cafés, shopping districts and relaxing moments after a day of exploration.Festivals become more than just a reason to travel; they serve as a gateway to experiences filled with people, stories, culture and memorable moments that unfold throughout the journey, waiting for each traveller to discover in their own way.On the occasion of its 60th anniversary, ONYX Hospitality Group continues to bring its "More of What You Love" philosophy to life through its portfolio of hotels, restaurants, bars and spas. The Group remains committed to creating memorable travel experiences that respond to the needs of today's travellers and enhance every journey, regardless of how they choose to travel.Hashtag: #ONYXHospitalityGroupThe issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.ONYX Hospitality Group, a reputable force in the Asia-Pacific hospitality industry, operates a collection of comprehensive yet complementary brands - Amari, OZO, Shama and Oriental Residence - catering to the distinctive needs of discerning business and leisure travellers across the region where it has deep expertise. In addition to its brand portfolio, ONYX Hospitality Group also operates additional hospitality services across spa and food & beverage. With six decades of management experience, the company extends its innovative solutions throughout the region, upholding internationally recognised standards and ensuring optimal operational manoeuvrability. By fostering enduring relationships with like-minded business partners, ONYX Hospitality Group delivers unparalleled experiences in a dynamic and competitive market, meeting the ever-evolving demands of travellers.Follow us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/onyxhospitalitygroup/ Follow us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/onyx-hospitality-group/ Follow us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ONYXHospitalityGroup News Source: ONYX Hospitality Group 21/07/2026 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



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