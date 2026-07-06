Costco Wholesale Aktie

Costco Wholesale für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 888351 / ISIN: US22160K1051

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06.07.2026 20:15:00

When I Try to Imagine the Best Investment Opportunity for the Next 10 Years, Costco Stock Just Doesn't Make the Cut. That's Why I Keep Coming Back to This Stock.

There's a difference between a company and its stock. Costco (NASDAQ: COST) is a great example of the dichotomy. It is a well-run company, but the stock is very expensive. Paying too much for a great company can turn it into a bad investment. I just can't see owning Costco for the next decade.However, McCormick (NYSE: MKC) is a well-run company with an attractive valuation. In fact, I recently initiated a position in the stock. Here's why I think McCormick is a better investment opportunity over the next 10 years than Costco.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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