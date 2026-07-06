Costco Wholesale Aktie
WKN: 888351 / ISIN: US22160K1051
|
06.07.2026 20:15:00
When I Try to Imagine the Best Investment Opportunity for the Next 10 Years, Costco Stock Just Doesn't Make the Cut. That's Why I Keep Coming Back to This Stock.
There's a difference between a company and its stock. Costco (NASDAQ: COST) is a great example of the dichotomy. It is a well-run company, but the stock is very expensive. Paying too much for a great company can turn it into a bad investment. I just can't see owning Costco for the next decade.However, McCormick (NYSE: MKC) is a well-run company with an attractive valuation. In fact, I recently initiated a position in the stock. Here's why I think McCormick is a better investment opportunity over the next 10 years than Costco.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!