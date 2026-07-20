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WKN DE: A3D1CX / ISIN: KYG5244R1083
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20.07.2026 17:15:00
When I Try to Imagine the Best Investment Opportunity for the Next 10 Years, I Keep Coming Back to This Stock
Whenever I try to picture where the biggest long-term gains might come from, my mind does not land on a flashy artificial intelligence (AI) chip or a rocket company. It lands on a drive-thru coffee stand that much of the country has never visited.I remember the first time I visited Dutch Bros (NYSE: BROS). Today the company has around 1,200 shops, mostly in the western United States, and I think the next decade could see it become a household name from coast to coast. That is exactly the kind of runway that turns a good stock into a great one.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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