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01.05.2026 10:30:00

When Is the SpaceX IPO? Here's What 1 Betting Market Is Predicting.

SpaceX recently filed confidential paperwork with regulators to pave the way for a potential IPO. The company has reportedly retained a team of investment bankers from 21 different firms who will begin pitching IPO shares sometime in early June. In total, SpaceX is supposedly targeting a $1.75 trillion valuation -- though it's possible the real valuation comes in below that target -- that would arm the company with $50 billion to $75 billion in fresh capital. According to reports, SpaceX is looking to allow a record number of retail investors to participate in the SpaceX IPO. Most of the time, IPO stocks are first snapped up by large investment banks or accredited investors. But SpaceX CFO Bret Johnsen reportedly said that "retail is going to be a critical part of this and ​a bigger part than any IPO in history." If you're looking to jump in yourself, get ready -- the SpaceX IPO could be just a handful of weeks away.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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