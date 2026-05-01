Tesla Aktie
WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014
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01.05.2026 10:30:00
When Is the SpaceX IPO? Here's What 1 Betting Market Is Predicting.
SpaceX recently filed confidential paperwork with regulators to pave the way for a potential IPO. The company has reportedly retained a team of investment bankers from 21 different firms who will begin pitching IPO shares sometime in early June. In total, SpaceX is supposedly targeting a $1.75 trillion valuation -- though it's possible the real valuation comes in below that target -- that would arm the company with $50 billion to $75 billion in fresh capital. According to reports, SpaceX is looking to allow a record number of retail investors to participate in the SpaceX IPO. Most of the time, IPO stocks are first snapped up by large investment banks or accredited investors. But SpaceX CFO Bret Johnsen reportedly said that "retail is going to be a critical part of this and a bigger part than any IPO in history." If you're looking to jump in yourself, get ready -- the SpaceX IPO could be just a handful of weeks away.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Nachrichten zu Tesla
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01.05.26
|New Nasdaq rules offer SpaceX free liquidity (Financial Times)
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01.05.26
|New Nasdaq rules offer SpaceX free liquidity (Financial Times)
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29.04.26
|Tesla-Aktie: Steuervorteil in dreistelliger Millionenhöhe durch Profit Shifting - was das für Anleger bedeutet (finanzen.at)
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29.04.26
|Tesla-Aktie sinkt: Weniger Kranke in Grünheide (dpa-AFX)
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28.04.26
|Anleger in Alarmbereitschaft: Was steckt hinter der Registrierung von Musks Tesla-Aktien? (finanzen.at)
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28.04.26
|S&P 500-Papier Tesla-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Investment in Tesla von vor einem Jahr abgeworfen (finanzen.at)
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28.04.26
|Deutschlands E-Auto-Ranking: VW überholt Tesla - Aktien im Blick (dpa-AFX)
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27.04.26
|Tesla-Aktie höher: Analyst sieht Verzögerungen bei Zukunftsprojekten (dpa-AFX)
Analysen zu Tesla
|28.04.26
|Tesla Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|27.04.26
|Tesla Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|27.04.26
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|24.04.26
|Tesla Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|23.04.26
|Tesla Neutral
|UBS AG
|28.04.26
|Tesla Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|27.04.26
|Tesla Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|27.04.26
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|24.04.26
|Tesla Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|23.04.26
|Tesla Neutral
|UBS AG
|27.04.26
|Tesla Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|27.04.26
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|23.04.26
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|09.04.26
|Tesla Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|02.04.26
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|24.04.26
|Tesla Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|22.04.26
|Tesla Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|07.04.26
|Tesla Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|19.03.26
|Tesla Sell
|UBS AG
|29.01.26
|Tesla Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|28.04.26
|Tesla Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|23.04.26
|Tesla Neutral
|UBS AG
|23.04.26
|Tesla Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|23.04.26
|Tesla Halten
|DZ BANK
|23.04.26
|Tesla Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
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Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Tesla
|324,95
|1,63%