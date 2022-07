When It Comes to Managing Fear, Warren Buffett Has the Best Advice for Investors

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Lots of things in life are scary -- skydiving, raising a child, and public speaking, to name a few. But the fear that comes with investing is in a class of its own. When the market gets volatile, the future is uncertain and your money's on the line. That set of circumstances can raise your blood pressure, keep you up at night, or push you into rash decisions.Billionaire investor Warren Buffett arguably has seen more market volatility as an active investor than anyone. He started investing at age 11 and he's still at it today, 80 years later. Buffett often talks about fear, and his perspective may surprise you.Read on for three of Buffett's best quotes on managing fear -- and then use them to better your own investing practice.Continue reading