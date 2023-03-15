|
15.03.2023 07:00:02
When it comes to pensions, Britain's women are still a long way from equality. Why? | Ros Altmann
State provision is still lagging behind that for men, while women also lose out significantly in private pensionsIn 21st-century Britain, there is still a shocking gap between men’s and women’s pensions. While public discourse has been dominated by the gender pay gap, which has been almost eliminated for women under the age of 40, women remain the poor relations when it comes to financial security in later life.Official figures show most of the UK’s poorest pensioners are single women. This will not be easily resolved and the gender pensions gap exists in many other countries too. However, the very low level of state pension provision in the UK means that those who have little or no private pension wealth are at a serious disadvantage in retirement.Ros Altmann is a Conservative peer and former pensions minister Continue reading...
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "TheGuardian"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "TheGuardian"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!