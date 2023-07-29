|
When It Comes to Value Stocks, Hershey Isn't Even Close to Falling Short
Confection conglomerate Hershey (NYSE: HSY) has found itself at the center of a new short report from none other than The Bear Cave. As I have covered before, The Bear Cave is not a traditional financial institution, but rather a one-person research forum run by a young Stanford University graduate, Edwin Dorsey, that publishes reports on the internet, primarily on Substack. In a recent report, The Bear Cave highlighted an upstart confection business that Dorsey thinks could give Hershey a serious run for its money. In this article, I'll assess the rationale behind the short report and determine if Hershey stock is at risk. Let's dig in.Hershey is one of the most iconic global brands, boasting an array of chocolate, gum, and salty snack products in 60 countries. You may be familiar with some of its most popular items, including Kit Kat, Reese's Peanut Butter Cups, and of course, the Hershey Bar. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
