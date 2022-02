When Might Carnival Stock See Pre-COVID Highs?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The cruise industry has been among the hardest hit during the COVID-19 pandemic, virtually shutting down to prevent passengers from getting sick. Cruise line company Carnival (NYSE: CCL) has resumed operations, but the stock remains well below its pre-COVID share price.If you're wondering whether Carnival can reclaim its pre-COVID highs anytime soon or whether the stock is a promising long-term investment, there are some things you need to know. Here are three observations about Carnival that could concern investors.Image Source: Getty Images.Continue reading