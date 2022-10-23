|
23.10.2022 11:06:00
When Will the Bear Market Bottom Out? This Indicator May Hold the Answer
This has been a challenging year all the way around for the investing community. Since notching their respective all-time highs between mid-November and the first week of January, the ageless Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI), widely followed S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC), and innovation-driven Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) have all plummeted into a bear market. The bond market hasn't provided much of a safety net, either, with bonds delivering what may well be their worst year in history!The good news -- if there's any to be found among this market tumult -- is that every substantive decline in the major U.S. stock indexes has always represented a buying opportunity for patient investors. But this doesn't change the fact that heightened volatility and the growing prospect of a U.S. recession has investors on edge and wondering, "When will the bear market bottom?"Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!