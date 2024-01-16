|
16.01.2024 11:02:00
When Will You Be Done Paying Social Security Taxes in 2024?
If you work and earn income, you may be resigned to the idea of having to pay taxes on every dollar you bring home. But in the context of Social Security, that may not be true.Workers are required to pay into Social Security via payroll taxes. If you're paid twice a month and recently got your first pay stub, you may have noticed a line item for FICA, which covers Social Security.But if you're a higher earner, you're not necessarily doomed to have taxes for Social Security taken out of every single paycheck you get this year. That's because there's a wage cap that limits the extent to which earnings are taxed for that purpose.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!