|
02.02.2024 11:47:00
When You Look Back in 5 Years, You'll Wish You'd Bought This Trillion-Dollar Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stock
The stock market just entered another quarterly earnings season, with the majority of companies set to report their financial results for the period ended Dec. 31, 2023. The technology sector is under the microscope because it's on the front lines of the artificial intelligence (AI) revolution, which is gearing up to be an incredible source of value in the coming years.Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) is one of the most important AI companies to watch. It invested $10 billion in ChatGPT developer OpenAI last year, and it has integrated the start-up's technology into its entire product portfolio. In fact, Microsoft is one of very few companies successfully monetizing AI software at scale right now.The company's results for the fiscal 2024 second quarter (ended Dec. 31) are now in the books, and growth in its AI-related segments is skyrocketing. When investors look back on this moment five years from now, they might wish they'd bought Microsoft stock. Here's why.
