When You Look Back In a Few Years, You'll Wish You'd Bought This Cybersecurity AI Stock

The trend toward digitization has changed the global economy forever. It has made the world a smaller place by connecting businesses with employees and customers, no matter the country in which they might be located, and that has created endless opportunities.But it also created substantial risks. Hosting valuable data, assets, and applications online made businesses more vulnerable than ever to cyber threats, which can impose significant financial and reputational harm.Palo Alto Networks says ransomware attacks -- which seek to extort businesses for money by taking their networks hostage -- are up 37% so far in 2023. Plus, hackers only need an average of two days to exfiltrate (steal) a company's data, whereas it took nine days just a couple of years ago. Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel