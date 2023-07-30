|
When You Look Back in a Few Years, You'll Wish You'd Bought This Trillion-Dollar AI Stock
Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) was founded in 1975, and it has remained at the very top of the technology industry ever since. The company has amassed a $2.5 trillion market valuation which makes it the second-largest in the world behind its rival, Apple. Despite its gigantic size, Microsoft continues to prove its ability to move nimbly. Over the years, it has dominated in software, gaming, and cloud computing. And now. it has snatched a leadership position in artificial intelligence (AI), which could be the company's largest financial opportunity ever as it plays out over the next decade (and beyond).Microsoft just reported its financial results for the fiscal 2023 fourth quarter and full year. While growth was sluggish, given the tough economic environment, there were bright spots in its cloud segment, which is where it delivers exciting AI tools to businesses around the world. I'll explain why you'll wish you'd bought Microsoft stock when you look back on this moment a few years from now.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
