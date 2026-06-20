Staples Aktie
WKN: 876951 / ISIN: US8550301027
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20.06.2026 18:17:07
When You Play Defense With Consumer Staples, Which ETF Should You Own? Funds From State Street and First Trust Offer a Stark Choice.
The State Street Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEMKT:XLP) provides low-cost exposure to broad U.S. staples, whereas the First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (NASDAQ:FTXG) targets a narrower slice of the industry with a focus on smart-beta selection criteria.Both the State Street fund and the First Trust fund seek to capture the defensive qualities of the consumer staples sector, which often serves as a portfolio anchor during periods of market turbulence. However, they go about it very differently. The State Street fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of S&P 500 staples, while the First Trust fund seeks to track a different index, the Nasdaq U.S. Smart Food & Beverage Index, which uses factors such as volatility and growth to overweight or underweight components.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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