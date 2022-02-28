When your app should be smooth, not sticky

Consumers are changing.When was the last time you went into a bank? Or do you do most of your banking via an online application or website?What about shopping? Do you still go to the mall to find that perfect Christmas present, or are you more likely to look online? How many empty boxes from delivered packages do you have in your garage right now?[ Also on InfoWorld: Complexity is killing software developers ]What about eating dinner? How often do you go to a restaurant versus ordering from an application and picking up the food or having it delivered? Even if you are eating at a restaurant, are you interacting with a menu on your phone? Are you paying your bill from your phone?To read this article in full, please click here