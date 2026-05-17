Palantir Aktie
WKN DE: A2QA4J / ISIN: US69608A1088
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17.05.2026 20:30:00
Where Could Palantir Be in 10 Years? The Bull and Bear Cases.
Few large-cap stocks polarize investors the way Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ: PLTR) does right now. The company has gone from being labeled a software consultancy to being considered a provider of essential artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure for governments and large enterprises. A 10-year horizon is the right lens for a stock like this, because the disagreement is not really about next quarter's revenue. It is about whether Palantir becomes the operating system for AI within large organizations or remains a high-growth, but ultimately niche, platform.Image source: Getty Images.Palantir's first-quarter 2026 earnings included U.S. government revenue of $687 million, up 84% year over year, and management raised full-year revenue guidance to 71% growth.The company closed 206 deals worth at least $1 million, 72 deals worth at least $5 million, and 47 deals worth at least $10 million in the quarter, with adjusted operating income of $984 million at a 60% margin. For fiscal year 2026, management has guided for roughly $7.2 billion in revenue, implying continued strong growth from 2025 levels. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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