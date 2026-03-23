Palantir Aktie
WKN DE: A2QA4J / ISIN: US69608A1088
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23.03.2026 23:30:00
Where Could Palantir Be in 3 Years? Here's the Bull Case.
Over the past year, Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ: PLTR) has emerged as one of the most intriguing players in the artificial intelligence (AI) race.Its platforms sit at the intersection of data, software, and decision-making, an increasingly valuable position as enterprises try to move AI from experimentation into real-world productivity.But the bull case for Palantir goes far beyond steady growth. In this optimistic scenario, Palantir could evolve into something far more important: the operating system for enterprise AI.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Nachrichten zu Palantir
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23.03.26
|Freundlicher Handel in New York: S&P 500 zum Handelsende mit Kursplus (finanzen.at)
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23.03.26
|NASDAQ-Handel: NASDAQ 100 letztendlich im Aufwind (finanzen.at)
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23.03.26
|Handel in New York: NASDAQ 100 verbucht am Nachmittag Gewinne (finanzen.at)
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|Freundlicher Handel: Börsianer lassen NASDAQ 100 mittags steigen (finanzen.at)
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23.03.26
|S&P 500-Titel Palantir-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Investment in Palantir von vor einem Jahr eingefahren (finanzen.at)
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23.03.26
|Zuversicht in New York: NASDAQ 100 legt zum Start zu (finanzen.at)
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17.03.26
|Senior NHS manager who advised Palantir to step down from role (Financial Times)
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13.03.26
|Börse New York: NASDAQ 100 liegt zum Start im Minus (finanzen.at)