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Palantir Aktie

Palantir für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2QA4J / ISIN: US69608A1088

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23.03.2026 23:30:00

Where Could Palantir Be in 3 Years? Here's the Bull Case.

Over the past year, Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ: PLTR) has emerged as one of the most intriguing players in the artificial intelligence (AI) race.Its platforms sit at the intersection of data, software, and decision-making, an increasingly valuable position as enterprises try to move AI from experimentation into real-world productivity.But the bull case for Palantir goes far beyond steady growth. In this optimistic scenario, Palantir could evolve into something far more important: the operating system for enterprise AI.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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