Where Could Rivian Stock Be in 5 Years?

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) stock has gotten clobbered since coming public in late 2021, falling 81% from its IPO. Does this provide a buying opportunity for a company attacking a large market, or should investors steer clear? Connor Allen and Zane Fracek dive into this question in this episode, explaining why the company's valuation is still too high given the EV manufacturer's precarious financial situation. If you enjoy this video, leave a like and consider subscribing. *Stock prices used were the after-market prices of Feb. 21, 2023. The video was published on Feb. 22, 2023.Continue reading