:be Aktie
WKN DE: A3CWWB / ISIN: AT0000A2SGH0
|
26.01.2026 01:05:00
Where Could This Stock Be Trading in 5 Years? Here's a Long-Term Look.
Considering the issues it has faced over the past year, Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) has performed pretty well, although it has lagged the S&P 500. However, there will be lingering issues moving forward. The tech giant might also pounce on some exciting opportunities. Which way will the stock move over the next five years? Let's see where Apple could be trading by 2031.Apple is currently in the middle of a robust renewal cycle. The company's latest iPhone, the 17, proved popular and should allow it to get back to double-digit, quarterly year-over-year top-line growth, based on management guidance. The iPhone 17 was a hit partly because of the added artificial intelligence (AI) features. This device might not be a growth driver through 2031, but by then, Apple will have launched newer versions of its flagship product.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!