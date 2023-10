Where Does Tesla Stock Go From Here After the "Mini Disaster?"

In this week's video, I cover need-to-know news items related to Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) during the week of Oct. 16. Today's video will focus on Tesla 's sales numbers in the United States and China, analysts reactions to Tesla 's earnings report and call, my thoughts on the weaker-than-expected results, and Tesla stock from a technical analysis standpoint.You can find last week's summary here and my earnings summary here .*Stock prices used were from the trading day of Oct. 19, 2023. The video was published on Oct. 20, 2023.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel