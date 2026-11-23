

EQS Newswire / 23/11/2026 / 13:00 CET/CEST

Galaxy Macau transforms into one of the season's most sought-after destinations by presenting a curated season of remarkable experiences, from exceptional dining to luxury retail and celebrations, headlined by an exclusive collaboration with legendary French luxury maison Dior.

MACAU SAR – engaging retail experiences, acclaimed dining, magical discoveries for all the family and memorable seasonal moments across the award-winning integrated resort.



In collaboration with legendary French luxury maison Dior and exclusive in Southern China, the iconic Lady Dior bag is transformed into a majestic 7.5-metre-tall Christmas mansion, becoming the defining centrepiece of Galaxy Macau's festive celebrations and one of the season's most sought-after photo moments.

The Iconic Lady Dior Reimagined as a Festive Mansion



At the heart of the celebrations is the unveiling of the LADY DIOR HOUSE SCULPTURE, an exclusive festive installation jointly presented with Dior. Inspired by 30 Montaigne, the historic Parisian home of Dior, and the Maison's iconic Lady Dior bag, the installation is reimagined in Sylvain Chomet's unique style as a magnificent Christmas mansion, standing 7.5 metres tall and adorned with festive decorative elements and animated details.



As the largest indoor installation of its kind and one of the only five exhibits in Asia, LADY DIOR HOUSE SCULPTURE offers guests a rare opportunity to immerse themselves in the standout creativity and craftsmanship of one of the world's most celebrated luxury houses. Positioned within the Pearl Lobby, the installation is set to become one of Macau's defining seasonal visitor attractions.



Adjacent to the Dior boutique, a soaring 7.5-metre-tall Dior Christmas tree greets guests at the boutique's door. Crowned by Monsieur Dior's lucky star and surrounded by a Harlequin, a Nutcracker and a rocking horse, it brings the celebratory atmosphere to life with whimsical magic.



Across Galaxy Macau's nine luxury hotels, each lobby features a distinctive signature Christmas tree to illuminate the festive season, each thoughtfully designed to reflect the unique character and aesthetic of its home. From the timeless elegance of the tree at Raffles at Galaxy Macau, adorned with glittering ornaments, and the refined craftsmanship of Hotel Okura Macau's Ginkgo-inspired creation, to the contemporary interpretations at Galaxy Hotel and Capella at Galaxy Macau where golden rings reach skyward, each installation offers its own festive expression. Throughout the integrated resort and within the boutiques of Galaxy Promenade, more enchanting displays await, inviting guests to embark on meaningful journeys of seasonal discovery.



Guests can also encounter the "Jingle Paws" installation at Jade Lobby, where the monumental mechanical plush cat returns within a jaunty snowy festivescape, delighting visitors with surprising playful movements and offering a highly shareable photo opportunity for guests of all ages to engage with.



Curated Seasonal Discoveries at Galaxy Promenade



The festive season continues at Galaxy Promenade, where luxury retail is elevated through immersive experiences and exclusive seasonal privileges. Another striking festive installation – the Chaumet Imperial Garden – has been curated by renowned French jeweller and watchmaker Chaumet, takes centre stage at Promenade Central. Here an elegant French-garden-inspired indoor landscape features an 8-metre-tall Christmas tree adorned with golden embellishments create a sophisticated destination for photo moments.



This winter at Galaxy Promenade, guests can redeem a golden key that opens a selection of anticipated rewards, with designated spending.

Guests can additionally immerse themselves in the spirit of festive gifting through a series of exclusive experiences presented by internationally renowned luxury brands. From personalised keepsakes to carefully curated gift selections, these thoughtful experiences offer inspiring ways to celebrate the season with loved ones. Across Galaxy Promenade, prestigious brands will unveil exclusive collections, seasonal privileges and curated rewards, helping guests discover gifts that reflect both style and sentiment. With designated spending, guests can also receive a golden key to unlock a surprise-filled cabinet at Galaxy Promenade's "Festive House of Gifts," revealing an array of exclusive brand gifts and seasonal rewards to spark delight.



To make the festive shopping experience even more rewarding, Galaxy Macau has introduced an attractive Shopping Rewards programme for guests exploring the resort's world-class retail offerings. Through the Galaxy Resort App and Galaxy Rewards membership programme, guests can unlock a range of exclusive privileges, including personal shopping ambassador services, shopping rebates and member-only offers, all conveniently available within the Galaxy Resort App. Together, these tailored benefits create a seamless and rewarding retail experience, making every visit to Galaxy Macau even more memorable this festive season.



Refined Gatherings around the Table



Throughout the festive season, Galaxy Macau's acclaimed collection of restaurants presents a series of exceptional culinary journeys, bringing together seasonal ingredients, refined craftsmanship and celebratory dining experiences. From Michelin-starred gastronomy to elegant afternoon tea rituals, guests are invited to gather and celebrate lasting memories around the table.



One-Michelin-starred 8½ Otto e Mezzo BOMBANA curates a special festive menu and a New Year's Eve menu, inviting guests to celebrate the season amidst a pristine Italian atmosphere.

At One-Michelin-starred 8½ Otto e Mezzo BOMBANA, Executive Chef Marino D'Antonio presents a specially curated 7-course bespoke winter menu showcasing the finest seasonal ingredients, including prized truffle, alongside signature creations featuring langoustine, scallop, turbot and the restaurant's celebrated homemade tagliolini. To mark the arrival of the New Year, the team will also present an indulgent New Year's Eve menu featuring King Crab, Blue Lobster and premium meat selections, culminating in a memorable finale to the year.



Guests seeking a refined afternoon indulgence can discover an exclusive festive afternoon tea – The Crown Jewel Afternoon Tea – presented in collaboration with Chaumet at The Ritz-Carlton Bar & Lounge, where elegant savouries and delicately crafted pastries are served against panoramic views of the integrated resort. Meanwhile, at CHA BEI, Pastry Master Lok Hin Yam celebrates the flavours of the season through a festive afternoon tea featuring creations such as Christmas Truffle Chicken Tart, White Wine Yuzu Jelly with Crab, Strawberry and Guava Gingerbread Cake, and Christmas Cinnamon Rice Pudding.



A celebration of craftsmanship and festive elegance, the exclusive Chaumet "The Crown Jewel Afternoon Tea" at The Ritz-Carlton Bar & Lounge pairs delicately curated delicacies with panoramic resort views, creating a beautiful seasonal high tea to enjoy.

From intimate afternoon gatherings to lavish festive feasts, Galaxy Macau offers thoughtfully curated dining experiences that capture the spirit of the season while reaffirming its position as one of Asia's foremost gastronomic destinations.



Unlimited Celebrations for Guests of All Ages



Galaxy Macau is a haven for guests of all ages. Young guests can embark on the exclusive "Twinkle Treasures" adventure at Galaxy Kidz, where imaginative play, festive workshops and limited-edition keepsakes create memorable seasonal moments. Beloved mascot Wavey the Peacock will also make special appearances throughout the celebrations, adding extra enchantment for families.



Continuing Galaxy Macau's commitment to giving back, Galaxy Kidz will once again launch its annual festive charity initiative, encouraging guests to spread kindness and festive blessings to the local community. Complementing the holiday atmosphere, children's choirs from across Macau will perform heart-warming Christmas carols at Banyan Tree Macau, JW Marriott Hotel Macau and Andaz Macau on 3, 4 and 11 December, filling the resort with joyful seasonal melodies and the spirit of good cheer.



Galaxy Macau turns East Square into Festive Souvenir Social, a destination that highlights local creativity and entrepreneurship, showcasing souvenirs and local snacks that defines Macau's unique identity.

Celebrating Macau's rich cultural heritage and entrepreneurial spirit, East Square will host a vibrant winter bazaar – "Festive Souvenir Social" – featuring offerings from established local brands and small and medium-sized enterprises. Showcasing artisanal delicacies, seasonal gifts and distinctive souvenirs, the marketplace provides a platform for cultural exchange while supporting local businesses and contributing to Macau's ongoing economic diversification during one of the year's most celebrated seasons.



Welcoming the New Year in Style



As the year draws to a close, Galaxy Macau's collection of distinctive bars and lounges provides the perfect setting for sophisticated year-end celebrations. From Pony & Plume and Long Bar to The Ritz-Carlton Bar & Lounge and Andaz Bar, guests are invited to welcome the New Year amid glittering surroundings, signature cocktails and vibrant festive decorations setting the stage.



Four bars and lounges across Galaxy Macau will stage individual countdown parties to welcome the New Year with immersive glamour and excitement.

From exclusive luxury collaborations and curated retail experiences to exceptional gastronomy and memorable celebrations, Galaxy Macau offers a season defined by discovery, celebration and festive sophistication. As one of the Greater Bay Area's most anticipated holiday destinations, the integrated resort invites guests to celebrate where festive moments shine with joy and wonder.



Hashtag: #GalaxyMacau #Dior #FestiveMoments

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Galaxy Macau Integrated Resort Galaxy Macau, The World-class Luxury Integrated Resort delivers the "Most Spectacular Entertainment and Leisure Destination in the World". Developed at an investment of HK$43 billion, the property covers 1.1 million-square-meter of unique entertainment and leisure attractions that are unlike anything else in Macau. Nine award-winning world-class luxury hotels provide close to 5,000 rooms, suites and villas. They include Andaz Macau, Banyan Tree Macau, Broadway Hotel, Capella at Galaxy Macau, Galaxy Hotel, Hotel Okura Macau, JW Marriott at Galaxy Macau, Raffles at Galaxy Macau, and The Ritz-Carlton, Macau. Unique to Galaxy Macau, the 75,000-square-meter Grand Resort Deck features the world's longest Skytop Adventure Rapids at 575-meters, the largest Skytop Wave Pool with waves up to 1.5-meters high and 150-meters pristine white sand beach. Two five-star spas from Banyan Tree Spa Macau and The Ritz- Carlton Spa, Macau help guests relax and rejuvenate. Wave Pool with waves up to 1.5-meters high and 150-meters pristine white sand beach. Two five-star spas from Banyan Tree Spa Macau and The Ritz- Carlton Spa, Macau help guests relax and rejuvenate.



As the most compelling dining destination in Asia, Galaxy Macau offers a wide variety of gastronomic delights, exquisite experiences and ingredients of the finest quality with over 120 dining options from Michelin dining to authentic delicacies.



Embark on a delightful and rewarding journey at Galaxy Promenade, the one-stop shopping destination boasting some of the world's most iconic luxury brands. Be the first to get the latest limited-edition items; explore fascinating pop-ups by coveted labels and revel in fabulous shopping rewards and privileges. Our VIPs are entitled to a highly-curated experience with dedicated personal shoppers at guests' service, and be invited to exclusive luxury brand events. A different calibre of privileges and rewards also await. Discover the joys of fashion and stand at the forefront of style and sophistication—Galaxy Promenade has everything guests need to stay ahead of the style game.



Galaxy Cinemas takes immersive movie experiences to the next level with the latest audio-visual technology, ultra-luxurious facilities and bespoke services; CHINA ROUGE, one-of-a-kind cabaret lounge that evokes the glamor of Shanghai's golden era with stylish entertainment and customizable surrounds; and Foot Hub, which presents the traditional art of reflexology for authentic relaxation and revitalization. For Authentic Macau Flavours and Vibrant Asian Experiences, Broadway Macau – just a 90-second walk via a bridge from Galaxy Macau, has over 35 Authentic Macau & Asian Flavours at Broadway Food Street. The 2,500-seat Broadway Theatre plays host to world-class entertainers and a diverse array of cultural events.



Meeting, incentive and banquet groups are also catered to with a portfolio of unique venues in Galaxy Macau and an expert service team. Galaxy International Convention Center (GICC) is the latest addition to the Group's ever-expanding integrated resort precinct and will usher in a new era for the MICE industry in Macau. GICC is a world-class event venue featuring 40,000-square-meters of total flexible MICE, and the 16,000-seat Galaxy Arena – the largest indoor arena in Macau.



For more details, please visit





News Source: Galaxy Macau

MACAU SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 23 November 2026 – This winter, Galaxy Macau invites guests to experience "At Galaxy, Where Festive Moments Shine", a thoughtfully curated celebration of the season, headlined by an extraordinary collaboration with legendary French luxury maison Dior. Blending artistry, elegance and festive enchantment, the campaign brings togetherretail experiences, acclaimed dining, magical discoveries for all the family and memorable seasonal moments across the award-winning integrated resort.At the heart of the celebrations is the unveiling of the LADY DIOR HOUSE SCULPTURE, an exclusive festive installation jointly presented with Dior. Inspired by 30 Montaigne, the historic Parisian home of Dior, and the Maison's iconic Lady Dior bag, the installation is reimagined in Sylvain Chomet's unique style as a magnificent Christmas mansion, standing 7.5 metres tall and adorned with festive decorative elements and animated details.As the largest indoor installation of its kind and one of the only five exhibits in Asia, LADY DIOR HOUSE SCULPTURE offers guests a rare opportunity to immerse themselves in the standout creativity and craftsmanship of one of the world's most celebrated luxury houses. Positioned within the Pearl Lobby, the installation is set to become one of Macau's defining seasonal visitor attractions.Adjacent to the Dior boutique, a soaring 7.5-metre-tall Dior Christmas tree greets guests at the boutique's door. Crowned by Monsieur Dior's lucky star and surrounded by a Harlequin, a Nutcracker and a rocking horse, it brings the celebratory atmosphere to life with whimsical magic.Across Galaxy Macau's nine luxury hotels, each lobby features a distinctive signature Christmas tree to illuminate the festive season, each thoughtfully designed to reflect the unique character and aesthetic of its home. From the timeless elegance of the tree at Raffles at Galaxy Macau, adorned with glittering ornaments, and the refined craftsmanship of Hotel Okura Macau's Ginkgo-inspired creation, to the contemporary interpretations at Galaxy Hotel and Capella at Galaxy Macau where golden rings reach skyward, each installation offers its own festive expression. Throughout the integrated resort and within the boutiques of Galaxy Promenade, more enchanting displays await, inviting guests to embark on meaningful journeys of seasonal discovery.Guests can also encounter the "Jingle Paws" installation at Jade Lobby, where the monumental mechanical plush cat returns within a jaunty snowy festivescape, delighting visitors with surprising playful movements and offering a highly shareable photo opportunity for guests of all ages to engage with.The festive season continues at Galaxy Promenade, where luxury retail is elevated through immersive experiences and exclusive seasonal privileges. Another striking festive installation – the Chaumet Imperial Garden – has been curated by renowned French jeweller and watchmaker Chaumet, takes centre stage at Promenade Central. Here an elegant French-garden-inspired indoor landscape features an 8-metre-tall Christmas tree adorned with golden embellishments create a sophisticated destination for photo moments.Guests can additionally immerse themselves in the spirit of festive gifting through a series of exclusive experiences presented by internationally renowned luxury brands. From personalised keepsakes to carefully curated gift selections, these thoughtful experiences offer inspiring ways to celebrate the season with loved ones. Across Galaxy Promenade, prestigious brands will unveil exclusive collections, seasonal privileges and curated rewards, helping guests discover gifts that reflect both style and sentiment. With designated spending, guests can also receive a golden key to unlock a surprise-filled cabinet at Galaxy Promenade's "Festive House of Gifts," revealing an array of exclusive brand gifts and seasonal rewards to spark delight.To make the festive shopping experience even more rewarding, Galaxy Macau has introduced an attractive Shopping Rewards programme for guests exploring the resort's world-class retail offerings. Through the Galaxy Resort App and Galaxy Rewards membership programme, guests can unlock a range of exclusive privileges, including personal shopping ambassador services, shopping rebates and member-only offers, all conveniently available within the Galaxy Resort App. Together, these tailored benefits create a seamless and rewarding retail experience, making every visit to Galaxy Macau even more memorable this festive season.Throughout the festive season, Galaxy Macau's acclaimed collection of restaurants presents a series of exceptional culinary journeys, bringing together seasonal ingredients, refined craftsmanship and celebratory dining experiences. From Michelin-starred gastronomy to elegant afternoon tea rituals, guests are invited to gather and celebrate lasting memories around the table.At One-Michelin-starred 8½ Otto e Mezzo BOMBANA, Executive Chef Marino D'Antonio presents a specially curated 7-course bespoke winter menu showcasing the finest seasonal ingredients, including prized truffle, alongside signature creations featuring langoustine, scallop, turbot and the restaurant's celebrated homemade tagliolini. To mark the arrival of the New Year, the team will also present an indulgent New Year's Eve menu featuring King Crab, Blue Lobster and premium meat selections, culminating in a memorable finale to the year.Guests seeking a refined afternoon indulgence can discover an exclusive festive afternoon tea – The Crown Jewel Afternoon Tea – presented in collaboration with Chaumet at The Ritz-Carlton Bar & Lounge, where elegant savouries and delicately crafted pastries are served against panoramic views of the integrated resort. Meanwhile, at CHA BEI, Pastry Master Lok Hin Yam celebrates the flavours of the season through a festive afternoon tea featuring creations such as Christmas Truffle Chicken Tart, White Wine Yuzu Jelly with Crab, Strawberry and Guava Gingerbread Cake, and Christmas Cinnamon Rice Pudding.From intimate afternoon gatherings to lavish festive feasts, Galaxy Macau offers thoughtfully curated dining experiences that capture the spirit of the season while reaffirming its position as one of Asia's foremost gastronomic destinations.Galaxy Macau is a haven for guests of all ages. Young guests can embark on the exclusive "Twinkle Treasures" adventure at Galaxy Kidz, where imaginative play, festive workshops and limited-edition keepsakes create memorable seasonal moments. Beloved mascot Wavey the Peacock will also make special appearances throughout the celebrations, adding extra enchantment for families.Continuing Galaxy Macau's commitment to giving back, Galaxy Kidz will once again launch its annual festive charity initiative, encouraging guests to spread kindness and festive blessings to the local community. Complementing the holiday atmosphere, children's choirs from across Macau will perform heart-warming Christmas carols at Banyan Tree Macau, JW Marriott Hotel Macau and Andaz Macau on 3, 4 and 11 December, filling the resort with joyful seasonal melodies and the spirit of good cheer.Celebrating Macau's rich cultural heritage and entrepreneurial spirit, East Square will host a vibrant winter bazaar – "Festive Souvenir Social" – featuring offerings from established local brands and small and medium-sized enterprises. Showcasing artisanal delicacies, seasonal gifts and distinctive souvenirs, the marketplace provides a platform for cultural exchange while supporting local businesses and contributing to Macau's ongoing economic diversification during one of the year's most celebrated seasons.As the year draws to a close, Galaxy Macau's collection of distinctive bars and lounges provides the perfect setting for sophisticated year-end celebrations. From Pony & Plume and Long Bar to The Ritz-Carlton Bar & Lounge and Andaz Bar, guests are invited to welcome the New Year amid glittering surroundings, signature cocktails and vibrant festive decorations setting the stage.From exclusive luxury collaborations and curated retail experiences to exceptional gastronomy and memorable celebrations, Galaxy Macau offers a season defined by discovery, celebration and festive sophistication. As one of the Greater Bay Area's most anticipated holiday destinations, the integrated resort invites guests to celebrate where festive moments shine with joy and wonder.Hashtag: #GalaxyMacau #Dior #FestiveMomentsThe issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.Galaxy Macau, The World-class Luxury Integrated Resort delivers the "Most Spectacular Entertainment and Leisure Destination in the World". Developed at an investment of HK$43 billion, the property covers 1.1 million-square-meter of unique entertainment and leisure attractions that are unlike anything else in Macau. Nine award-winning world-class luxury hotels provide close to 5,000 rooms, suites and villas. They include Andaz Macau, Banyan Tree Macau, Broadway Hotel, Capella at Galaxy Macau, Galaxy Hotel, Hotel Okura Macau, JW Marriott at Galaxy Macau, Raffles at Galaxy Macau, and The Ritz-Carlton, Macau. Unique to Galaxy Macau, the 75,000-square-meter Grand Resort Deck features the world's longest Skytop Adventure Rapids at 575-meters, the largest Skytop Wave Pool with waves up to 1.5-meters high and 150-meters pristine white sand beach. Two five-star spas from Banyan Tree Spa Macau and The Ritz- Carlton Spa, Macau help guests relax and rejuvenate. Wave Pool with waves up to 1.5-meters high and 150-meters pristine white sand beach. Two five-star spas from Banyan Tree Spa Macau and The Ritz- Carlton Spa, Macau help guests relax and rejuvenate.As the most compelling dining destination in Asia, Galaxy Macau offers a wide variety of gastronomic delights, exquisite experiences and ingredients of the finest quality with over 120 dining options from Michelin dining to authentic delicacies.Embark on a delightful and rewarding journey at Galaxy Promenade, the one-stop shopping destination boasting some of the world's most iconic luxury brands. Be the first to get the latest limited-edition items; explore fascinating pop-ups by coveted labels and revel in fabulous shopping rewards and privileges. Our VIPs are entitled to a highly-curated experience with dedicated personal shoppers at guests' service, and be invited to exclusive luxury brand events. A different calibre of privileges and rewards also await. Discover the joys of fashion and stand at the forefront of style and sophistication—Galaxy Promenade has everything guests need to stay ahead of the style game.Galaxy Cinemas takes immersive movie experiences to the next level with the latest audio-visual technology, ultra-luxurious facilities and bespoke services; CHINA ROUGE, one-of-a-kind cabaret lounge that evokes the glamor of Shanghai's golden era with stylish entertainment and customizable surrounds; and Foot Hub, which presents the traditional art of reflexology for authentic relaxation and revitalization. For Authentic Macau Flavours and Vibrant Asian Experiences, Broadway Macau – just a 90-second walk via a bridge from Galaxy Macau, has over 35 Authentic Macau & Asian Flavours at Broadway Food Street. The 2,500-seat Broadway Theatre plays host to world-class entertainers and a diverse array of cultural events.Meeting, incentive and banquet groups are also catered to with a portfolio of unique venues in Galaxy Macau and an expert service team. Galaxy International Convention Center (GICC) is the latest addition to the Group's ever-expanding integrated resort precinct and will usher in a new era for the MICE industry in Macau. GICC is a world-class event venue featuring 40,000-square-meters of total flexible MICE, and the 16,000-seat Galaxy Arena – the largest indoor arena in Macau.For more details, please visit www.galaxymacau.com, www.broadwaymacau.com.mo and www.galaxyicc.com. News Source: Galaxy Macau 23/11/2026 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



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