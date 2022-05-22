Where I Think the Housing Market Would Be if COVID Never Happened

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Do you ever sit back and imagine what life would be like if the COVID-19 outbreak never occurred? The reality is that the pandemic has had a profound impact on many people's lives -- both for better and for worse.Just look at the economic situation we're in today. Inflation is roaring, largely because lawmakers had to pump stimulus funds into the economy at a time when supply chains were heavily disrupted, leading to a major disconnect between supply and demand. Now, countless people are struggling to keep up with everyday living costs, and many are putting retirement plans on hold due to financial concerns.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading