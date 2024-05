Where Is Zebra Technologies Leading the Retail Herd in 2024?

The economy zigged in 2022 and zagged in 2023, but you can't take the stripes out of Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ: ZBRA). The asset data and workflow management expert rides out the rollercoaster of post-pandemic recovery, while providing useful signals for the broader market recovery.In Q1 2024, Zebra's dipped 16% year-over-year to $1.2 billion. But CEO Bill Burns and his crew are spotting silver linings amid the dark clouds. With an uptick in demand from the last quarter and some belt-tightening efforts, Zebra is setting the stage for a comeback.In the first-quarter report, Zebra outlined a stabilizing target market over the next few quarters. The recent 16% revenue drop should turn into a milder decline in the second quarter, no worse than 5%. The 2024 fiscal year as a whole should land roughly 3% below last year's revenue tally.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel